Nearly 8 in 10 channel firms are feeling good about the business year ahead. Yes, almost 80%. Let’s just sit with that sentiment for a moment, shall we?. There’s still a pandemic. Supply chain issues have not been resolved. And the trials and tribulations of the last two years have taken a toll. Yet here we are, seeing a slow return to optimism revealed in the thoughts, minds, and actions of tech industry practitioners. While still sporting a healthy dose of caution, today’s business owners, sales reps, marketing professionals, technical engineers, and IT workers are seeing light at the end of the tunnel as they enter the new business year. It’s refreshing and relieving to witness.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO