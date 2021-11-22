How to watch Kentucky vs. Albany on SEC Network+/ESPN+

The latest rendition of the 2021 Iron Bowl will go down in history as one of the all-time greats, as Alabama emerged victorious, 24-22, in the fourth overtime. Auburn’s defense played its heart out against Heisman Trophy favorite Bryce Young and Alabama’s potent offense, holding the Crimson Tide scoreless through the first three quarters. Auburn led 10-0 all game, only for Alabama to score ten fourth-quarter points, sending it into overtime. Surely enough, one overtime period wasn’t enough to decide the outcome, either. Both teams scored a touchdown in the first added period, both scored a field goal in the second added period, sending it to a back-and-forth two-point conversion affair.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO