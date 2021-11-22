How to watch Kentucky vs. Albany on SEC Network+/ESPN+
Do you want to watch Kentucky vs. Albany tonight? Read this post carefully. Tonight’s game — and next Monday’s game vs. Central Michigan — will only air on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, digital platforms only accessible through the ESPN app. That means you won’t be able to watch the game on...
Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young didn’t take too kindly to Auburn players mocking the Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams‘ signature touchdown celebration. In a postgame interview following Alabama’s four-overtime win in the Iron Bowl, Young had a few words for the Tigers. “We saw it,” he said. “It was noted. But...
Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Rivalry Week is back for 2021, which means Tennessee and Vanderbilt play to close out the regular season. This season, the 6-5 Volunteers are heavily favored against the 2-9 Commodores. ESPN’s FPI gives Josh Heupel’s squad a 97.3 percent chance to win on Saturday.
The Big Ten championship is set and it’s exactly what everyone predicted coming into the season. Alright, maybe not. But it’s what we have following a wild college football Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines finally got past hated rival Ohio State 42-27 and Iowa kind of backed in after two straight...
The Oklahoma Sooners dropped their second game of the season on Saturday night at the hands of their most hated rival. However, Spencer Rattler was all college football fans could talk about after the game. Rattler was replaced by Caleb Williams early on in the 2021 season and never won...
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 13. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 13 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron made a special announcement following his team’s stunning come from behind 27-24 victory against Texas A&M on Saturday night. He told reporters after Saturday night’s game that it would be his last game with the school. Offensive line coach Brad Davis will be the interim head coach for LSU for their bowl game.
For Wisconsin football, the equation was simple entering Saturday's matchup at Minnesota: Win and you're in the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan. And the Badgers entered with all the momentum possible, riding a seven-game winning streak into their annual clash with the Golden Gophers. But a trip to Indianapolis...
Fans of the Auburn Tigers are down bad right now. Especially this one. After the Tigers’ four-overtime Iron Bowl loss, SEC on CBS cameras panned to a forlorn fan of the home team trying to absorb what just happened. The picture quickly went viral. Despite struggling for most of the...
Halfway through the fourth quarter, it’s been one of the more memorable battles between Ohio State and Michigan. While the on-field action action has been enjoyed by most (unless you reside in Columbus) some are taking aim at FOX’s broadcast. Throughout the afternoon, viewers have grown frustrated by the lack of replays.
The latest rendition of the 2021 Iron Bowl will go down in history as one of the all-time greats, as Alabama emerged victorious, 24-22, in the fourth overtime. Auburn’s defense played its heart out against Heisman Trophy favorite Bryce Young and Alabama’s potent offense, holding the Crimson Tide scoreless through the first three quarters. Auburn led 10-0 all game, only for Alabama to score ten fourth-quarter points, sending it into overtime. Surely enough, one overtime period wasn’t enough to decide the outcome, either. Both teams scored a touchdown in the first added period, both scored a field goal in the second added period, sending it to a back-and-forth two-point conversion affair.
Louisiana has already locked up a spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game and is trying to stay unbeaten in conference play as the Ragin’ Cajuns travel to Troy on Saturday. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. The only way to watch this game is on ESPN+. Fans can sign up...
Nick Saban had plenty of reason to dance Saturday. After his Alabama Crimson Tide trailed most of the afternoon against Auburn, they pulled ahead when it mattered for a 24-22 victory. The legendary coach was then seen right in the middle of a huddle of Alabama players in the locker...
As college football season reaches the second week of November, the sprint for bowl eligibility and conference title races are in full swing, and CBS Sports Network is hosting another full slate of action. Three FBS conferences and an independent team will be in action across six games on the network during Week 11. It all kicks off Tuesday night, when Western Michigan hosts Akron in a MAC battle.
ATHENS, Ga. — The number 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field on Saturday to face Charleston Southern at home. Here's the rundown on what to expect in this non-conference matchup. Streaming Info. Kickoff: Noon ET, Saturday, November 20. Streaming: SECN+/ESPN+/WATCHESPN. SEC Network+ is a complimentary digital...
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Senior Day football game between Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats (7-3, 5-3 SEC) and Coach Doug Martin and the New Mexico State Aggies (1-9 as an independent):. Game time is noon (EST) at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) on the campus...
Predicting the AP Top 25 college football rankings after a crazy Week 13 rivalry week with Ohio State falling to Michigan,. If there’s one thing we can always count on from rivalry week, it’s absolute insanity. And Week 13 did not disappoint in that regard on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as there were AP Top 25 teams slipping up all around and losing their place in the college football rankings.
Alright Big Blue Nation, let’s get those streaming services set up once again. Just like earlier this football season when the Kentucky Wildcats took on Chattanooga, several basketball games in the coming weeks will be only available on select channels and streaming services. Those few games will be the next...
Where to watch and how to follow Tuesday’s NCAA men’s college basketball game between the University of Kentucky and Mount St. Mary’s:. Game time is 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center (capacity 20,545) in downtown Lexington. Television. Network: SEC Network. Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jon Sundvold.
PROVO, Utah – If you’re wondering how to watch BYU/Georgia Southern on Saturday, November 20, you’ve come to the right spot. Here are all the nitty-gritty details you need to know to watch the No. 14 Cougars take on the 3-7 Eagles in Statesboro, Georgia. ESPN Plus is televising the...
