The Bengals beat the Steelers on Sunday 41-10 to move to 7-4 on the season. They improve to 3-1 in the AFC North. Here are our winners and losers from the blowout win:. The Bengals running back had a career game on Sunday, rushing for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Going into the game, the Bengals run game was one of the keys to beating the Steelers, and Joe Mixon did what he needed to do and more to secure the win. The 25-year-old is having an All-Pro season, and his performance against the Steelers helped his case tremendously.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO