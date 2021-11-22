ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Is the biggest thing holding the Titans back the Titans themselves?

By Michael Gallagher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Titans are perhaps the most enigmatic team in the NFL. Statement wins over the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams earned Tennessee consideration as the top team in not just the AFC but the entire league. But then the Titans lay an egg like they did in...

The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL
thelines.com

When will Derrick Henry be back, return to the Titans?

The Titans placed Henry on injured reserve back on Nov. 1. Henry is technically eligible to return from IR at the end of November but it is for sure that he won’t be back before the calendar flips to December. So when will Derrick Henry be back and return to the Titans lineup? Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network in early November that at some point in the month of December it seems feasible we could that see Henry back in action.
NFL
USA Today

Biggest takeaways from Titans' Week 10 win over Saints

The Tennessee Titans notched their sixth-straight win and improved to 8-2 on the season after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 at Nissan Stadium, 23-21. The Titans weren’t particularly sharp on either side of the ball, but as has been the case all season long, they found a way to win regardless.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for Titans in Win Over Saints

NASHVILLE — The Titans beat the Saints 23-21 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out from the contest …. Julio Jones is on Injured Reserve. On Sunday, receiver A.J. Brown was held to just one catch for 16 yards. The Titans needed someone to step up in the passing game, and that someone ended up being receiver Marcus Johnson. Against the Saints, Johnson had five catches for 100 yards, including a 50-yard reception. Every time the Titans needed a play in the passing game, it seemed like No.88 was there to make it. "It was huge," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Johnson's performance. "It was what we needed to see from Marcus. I think Marcus needed to see a little bit of that for himself." Johnson said the game was a confidence booster for him, but most importantly it helped the team. "It feels great," Johnson said. "I obviously believe in myself, but sometimes you need to show it. You need to prove yourself right, as well as anybody else who needs to see it. So it was big for me, and I am thankful I was able to contribute like that."
NFL
NOLA.com

3 things to watch as the Saints travel to face a red-hot Tennessee Titans team

The New Orleans Saints are going back on the road to face one of the NFL’s hottest teams, and their season-long rash of injuries to key players took another turn this week when it listed three more injured starters out for Sunday’s game against the Titans — including the guy who has been its best overall player.
NFL
Music City Miracles

Inactives: Titans vs. Saints

The Tennessee Titans are looking for their sixth straight win today. They’ll welcome the 5-3 Saints to town, and both sides will be dealing with key injuries to big star players. Tennessee just placed Julio Jones on IR, meaning he will miss at least the next three games. Of course,...
NFL
houstontexans.com

Texans back at work, preparing for Titans without Derrick Henry

The Houston Texans will play against a Tennessee Titans team without Derrick Henry on Sunday, but they will still prepare as if they are facing the league's 2020 leading rusher. "With him, obviously, he's a special player, probably the only one of his kind in this league right now," Head...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Fall to Titans in Nashville

NASHVILLE -- The Saints had another game where they repeatedly shot themselves in the foot, and despite another valiant comeback effort, they fell to the Titans on Sunday 23-21. Game Recap. The Titans started with the ball after the Saints won the coin toss and elected to defer to the...
NFL
Sun-Journal

NFL roundup: Titans hold off Saints for sixth straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill ran and threw for touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans held off the New Orleans Saints 23-21 Sunday for their NFL-best sixth straight victory. The Titans (8-2) became the second team in NFL history to win five straight over playoff teams from the season before, joining...
NFL
Music City Miracles

Titans hold on to beat the Saints, 23-21

The Tennessee Titans have won their sixth straight game today, narrowly beating the New Orleans Saints in Nashville. Once again, it wasn’t all that pretty, but they all count the same in the win column. No Derrick Henry, Julio Jones, Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara or Terron Armstead —...
NFL
Nashville Post

Titans not allowing themselves to get 'too comfortable' as AFC's top seed

Although the Tennessee Titans have the easiest remaining schedule of anyone in the NFL, the team isn’t necessarily banking on cruising to the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye. No, according to safety Kevin Byard, the Titans can’t — and won’t — get too comfortable...
NFL
paulkuharsky.com

Three things I'm contemplating about the Titans' pass rush

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Three angles on the Titans’ pass rush that have hit me this week as they get ready for a visit from the Houston Texans, who have given up an average of just under three sacks a game…. Denico Autry/ Donald Page, Tennessee Titans. As part of a...
NFL
AllTitans

Dual-Threat Texans QB Holds Singular Place in Titans History

NASHVILLE – It has been a long time since a Tennessee Titans defense has had to deal with Tyrod Taylor. Long enough, in fact, that no one on the current unit was around the last time it happened. The challenge, however, is nothing new. At 32 years old and in...
NFL
Tennessee Tribune

Titans Remain Atop AFC

NASHVILLE, TN — The Titans’ special season continues despite injuries and inconsistencies. They have now won six straight games, with five of them coming against teams that were in the playoffs last season. Their 8-2 start is the best since 2008, and with the 1-8 Houston Texans scheduled to come to town Sunday, their position atop the AFC looks solid. There is even some hope that they may get Derrick Henry back by the tail end of the season.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Titans Give One Back in a 22-13 Loss to the Texans

NASHVILLE – The Titans had a problem with Houston on Sunday. But the reality is, their biggest problem was themselves. Even the rain at Nissan Stadium couldn't wash away all of Tennessee's sins in a 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans. The Titans turned the ball over five times in...
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Sunday's Loss to the Texans

NASHVILLE – The Titans lost to the Texans 22-13 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out from the contest…. OK, there's no way getting around this one. Ryan Tannehill had a tough day at the office. The Titans quarterback threw four interceptions in the contest, and they were drive killers, and momentum stoppers. After the game, Tannehill sacked himself. Asked if there were communication issues with the receivers, Tannehill accepted the blame. "At the end of the day, it all falls squarely on me, and I have to be better," Tannehill said. "We shot ourselves in the foot all day, and it has to be better. And it starts with me." Through 11 games this season, Tannehill has 13 touchdowns vs 12 interceptions. Tannehill threw just seven interceptions in 16 games last season with the Titans, and just six in 12 games in 2019. "At the end of the day, I expect better from myself," Tannehill said. "And I need to be better for this team."
NFL

