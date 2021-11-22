Until the Brighter Tomorrow

Semi-literally step into the future to see what our homes could look like in the year 2050. Discover the impact on people's health, the community and the planet in this interactive exhibit 'Tomorrow's Home'. From research at UCL's Institute of Healthcare Engineering and designed by The Liminal Space, this multi-sensory experience at the Museum of the Home allows visitors to witness new technologies like living wallpaper and a talking toilet. Other upcoming activities at the Museum of the Home include the family event Robotic Christmas Carols on December 16 and Cork House Show and Tell on January 6, where you can step inside a plant-based home. See the full in-person event schedule on the UCL website. The online events calendar is also available on the UCL website.

