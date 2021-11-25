Long Beach ER to reopen Friday after it closed due to vaccinated nurse shortage: Hochul

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — Mount Sinai South Nassau will reopen Friday morning after it temporarily shut down its Long Beach Emergency Department due to a shortage of vaccinated nurses, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

Hochul said The New York Department of Health quickly responded and worked with hospital officials and local community leaders to reopen the ER with 24/7 services at 7 a.m. on Friday.

"I want to thank Mount Sinai South Nassau and local community partners for working with us to restore ER services and continue providing high quality care to the residents of Nassau County," she said. "The Department of Health will keep working closely with hospital and local officials to monitor and troubleshoot any future potential staff shortage issues."

On Monday, Mount Sinai officials said the closure was made "after all other options were exhausted" and was a result of the hospital’s compliance with the New York State mandate that requires the suspension of all staff working under a temporary religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Adhi Sharma, president of Mount Sinai South Nassau, praised Hochul and the DOH for their "extraordinary effort" on Thursday.

"This is the result of an extraordinary effort from Governor Hochul, New York State Department of Health, our elected officials and our incredible team of front line providers and staff," he said. "We are grateful for the support we received from so many individuals to make this happen and re-open for our community."

Hospital officials previously noted that 99% of their staff were vaccinated, not counting those who sought religious or medical exemptions.

Officials added that the Long Beach Emergency Department handles around 10,000 visits per year and most patients are treated and released without having to be transferred to the hospital in Oceanside.