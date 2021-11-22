ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Italy allows COVID-19 vaccine booster 5 months after completing the first cycle -minister

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Monday said it will be possible for the Italians...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Speranza
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Man Dies Of COVID-19 Just Days After Contracting Infection

A 69-year-old fully vaccinated man died just days after testing positive for COVID-19, health officials in India revealed. The unidentified man received the vaccination in Indore, a city in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Bhure Singh Saitya said that the man tested positive for coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Covid party kills one man and leaves several others in intensive care after Italians get together to spread coronavirus so they can acquire a 'green pass' without being vaccinated

At least one person has died and several others are in intensive care after attending 'coronavirus parties' in Italy in a deliberate attempt to catch the disease. A 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after being infected a 'corona-party' in the province of South Tyrol, northern Italy, health bosses have said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Czech president tests COVID positive, returning to hospital

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman tested positive for COVID-19 and was returning to hospital on Thursday after being released earlier in the day for a different treatment, his office said, confirming media reports. The office said the 77-year-old president’s work program would be suspended while he received treatment...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Booster#Rome#Reuters#Italians
whbl.com

France makes COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults

PARIS (Reuters) – French Health Minister Olivier Veran confirmed on Thursday that COVID-19 booster shots will be made available to all adults starting this week-end, with the government hoping that the move will help contain a new wave of the disease. Veran also said during a news conference that the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Turkey’s domestic COVID-19 vaccine applies for emergency authorisation

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, has applied for emergency authorisation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, adding he hoped the shot would be available for use by year-end. Speaking at his ministry’s budget debate in parliament, Koca said work on Turkovac was nearing completion, and...
WORLD
whbl.com

EU to recommend COVID passes last for nine months after full vaccination

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will recommend on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccination certificates last for nine months after full vaccination, an EU official told Reuters. The decision was made after a long discussion about whether the validity of the certificates should last eight or nine months. People who get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Place
Rome, IT
whbl.com

COVID-19: Japan tightens border controls for arrivals from six countries

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will tighten border controls for people arriving from six African nations from midnight (1500 GMT on Friday) after a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa. Those arriving from South Africa, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana and Lesotho will be required to undergo...
WORLD
whbl.com

EU executive wants travel suspension from countries with new COVID variant

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission proposed on Friday that EU countries suspend travel links with countries in which the new variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.529, has been found. The Commission recommendation is not binding as decisions on travel restrictions are taken individually by the 27 governments of the...
TRAVEL
whbl.com

Czech Republic reports 20,315 daily coronavirus cases

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported 20,315 new coronavirus cases for Friday, the first week-on-week drop in the daily tally in two months, although its hospitals were still filling and the government toughened restrictions. On the same day last week, the country of 10.7 million people reported 22,957 new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

German air force transfers Covid patients as hospitals run out of beds

Germany’s air force will help transfer Covid-19 patients from overwhelmed hospitals in the south as the government warned the pandemic is spiralling out of control with daily cases soaring to record levels. A military medical evacuation aircraft was prepared to start airlifting seriously ill patients on Friday from hard-hit Bavaria to other hospitals in northern Germany where there is still capacity in intensive care units. Germany’s daily new infections soared to a record-breaking 76,414 on Friday, up from 52,970 new infections per day a week ago. Europe’s biggest economy has now passed the grim toll of 100,000 Covid-19 related...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
whbl.com

UK reports 39,567 more COVID-19 cases, 131 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom on Saturday reported 39,567 more COVID-19 cases and 131 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data. On Friday, 50,091 new infections and 160 deaths were registered. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Nick Macfie)
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

UK COVID genomics head says likely new variant will end up in the country

LONDON (Reuters) – It is likely that the new coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 that is spreading in South Africa will end up in Britain, the head of the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium said on Friday, but efforts to buy time and reduce transmission would help. “I think buying time is important...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy