Italy allows COVID-19 vaccine booster 5 months after completing the first cycle -minister

Germany’s air force will help transfer Covid-19 patients from overwhelmed hospitals in the south as the government warned the pandemic is spiralling out of control with daily cases soaring to record levels. A military medical evacuation aircraft was prepared to start airlifting seriously ill patients on Friday from hard-hit Bavaria to other hospitals in northern Germany where there is still capacity in intensive care units. Germany’s daily new infections soared to a record-breaking 76,414 on Friday, up from 52,970 new infections per day a week ago. Europe’s biggest economy has now passed the grim toll of 100,000 Covid-19 related...
