It has been two months since Squid Game premiered on Netflix and the viral sensation continues to make headlines and earn new fans around the world. Drawing comparisons to the likes of Battle Royale and The Hunger Games, at its core Squid Game is a satire on economic inequality, making a comparison to the hoops and societal games that people have to face in reality to get ahead in life with actual games on the playground. Among those that appear in the series, the first actually, is a deadly game of Red Light, Green Light, and Netflix just made it even more terrifying in a viral video you can find below.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO