Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says Crystal Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira was “one of the toughest battles” he faced as a player and anticipates another fierce test when they go head to head as managers this weekend.Gerrard’s side play at Selhurst Park on Saturday in his second game since taking charge at Villa.Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the former Liverpool captain said of ex-Arsenal skipper Vieira: “He’s a man I have a lot of admiration and respect for, first and foremost as a player.“I had many battles against Patrick, some highs, some lows. He was certainly a player you...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO