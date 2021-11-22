Villarreal manager Unai Emery warns his side to expect a 'reaction' from Manchester United in the Champions League after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - as the ex-Arsenal boss looks to pile more misery onto the Red Devils

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a fan favorite from the moment he took over at Manchester United. This is true for both Red Devils fans and supporters of opposing clubs. On one hand, he has done exactly what Frank Lampard did at Chelsea. He steadied the ship after questionable leadership fractured the relationship between the club and its fans, all while building up a world class team. On the other hand, he often fell victim to managerial blunders that cost his side points down the stretch. Solskjaer looked like a dear in headlights more often than not at the top level. His situation this season is similar to Mikel Arteta’s at Arsenal last year. The only difference? Arteta pulled himself out of the hole he dug and his side is working its way up the table. Man United is slipping.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO