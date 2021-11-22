ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Carrick positive ahead of key Villarreal test

By Official Site of Man U
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fixture will be the club's first since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the difficult 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday that now...

www.chatsports.com

The Independent

‘It’s complicated’: Rafael Benitez struggling with Jean-Philippe Gbamin situation

Everton manager Rafael Benitez admits he is dealing with a complicated situation surrounding Jean-Philippe Gbamin The Ivory Coast international has endured a terrible time since joining from Mainz in August 2019, missing virtually two years with consecutive thigh, Achilles and knee injuries.He has managed just 282 minutes of football and his Premier League comeback against Wolves earlier this month ended in ignominy when he was hauled off at half-time having looked well short of the level required.Since then he has only featured as an 89th-minute substitute in the goalless draw at home to Tottenham – a match in which Benitez...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Blazer's Edge

NBA To Increase Testing Ahead Of Holiday

As Thanksgiving approaches next week, the NBA has announced that it is adjusting its testing protocols for coronavirus, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowski reports that the league will increase its testing over the holiday. The NBA is planning increased Covid testing for staff and players throughout the Thanksgiving...
NBA
BBC

Villarreal v Man Utd: The key stats

This will be Villarreal’s sixth Champions League match against Manchester United, more than they’ve faced any other opponent in the competition. The Yellow Submarine are winless in all five previous meetings (drawn four, lost one). United are unbeaten in five Champions League games against Villarreal (won one, drawn four) –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Carrick: Man Utd's Villarreal win was for Solskjaer

The Red Devils secured first place in their Champions League group with a win in Spain on Tuesday. Interim Manchester United boss Michael Carrick dedicated his side's win over Villarreal to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he praised his charges for bouncing back after the Norwegian's departure. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Carrick explains absence of Man Utd star Shaw against Villarreal

Manchester United's caretaker boss Michael Carrick revealed the reason for the absence of England left back Luke Shaw against Villarreal. Shaw suffered a head injury during the 4-1 loss to Watford in the Premier League, which led to the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Given it was Shaw's second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Carrick delighted with Man Utd digging deep to defeat Villarreal

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick was delighted with how his side played against Villarreal on Tuesday. The Red Devils dug deep to claim a 2-0 victory thanks to late goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. And Carrick said that he was confident United would be able to bounce...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd caretaker boss Carrick praises three players after Villarreal win

Michael Carrick praised Fred, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho after Tuesday's win over Villarreal. Fred dispossessed Etienne Capoue which helped Ronaldo score the opening goal of the game after 78 minutes. Sancho then fired in a shot off the crossbar to seal the 2-0 victory. Speaking after the game, Carrick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Michael Carrick's Man Utd secure last-16 Champions League place with win over Villarreal

Man Utd struggle before the break with Villarreal dominating possession. Introduction of Rashford and Fernandes sparks United into life, with two late goals securing victory. For a club that knows how to deal in drama, of all varieties, Manchester United and their caretaker manager Michael Carrick looked like they were gearing up to take quiet pleasure from a boring 0-0 here. Plug the holes, stop the rot that cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job and move on to Chelsea on Sunday with only a third clean sheet in 26 matches and an important Champions League point in the bag. Amid the turmoil of recent days, they would have taken that beforehand, you would have thought. But then the clock hit 78 minutes, Fred pressed, Cristiano Ronaldo pounced and suddenly a team that had not offered much threat to Villarreal’s goal up until that point amid their safety-first approach were on their way into the Champions League knockout stages with a game to spare. If only United could bottle that caretaker bounce. By the end, there was even a first United goal for Jadon Sancho to celebrate. Carrick, in truth, could probably not have dreamed it would go this well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd interim coach Carrick on Villarreal win: That one was for Ole

Michael Carrick says Manchester United's win over Villarreal was for former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Carrick was placed in charge as interim manager against Villarreal after Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday. The Red Devils ran out 2-0 winners thanks to late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, booking their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Michael Carrick calls for Jadon Sancho to kick on after ‘massive boost’ of Villarreal goal

Michael Carrick has told Jadon Sancho he is in control of his own destiny after he got his first Manchester United goal in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over VillarrealSancho scored United’s second in the last minute of the 90 at El Madrigal after Cristiano Ronaldo put the visitors in front with 12 minutes left of another Champions League late show, giving caretaker Carrick victory in the first game since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal.Sancho has been slow to fire since his £73million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but the goal capped the England forward’s best display yet for United.“For...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Carrick deflects praise as Man Utd win at Villarreal

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick welcomes their Champions League win at Villarreal. Carrick believes the 2-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League was an important result for the club and the players following a recent run of bad performances which cost manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Michael Carrick hopes Jadon Sancho can build on star showing against Villarreal

Michael Carrick has told Jadon Sancho he is in control of his own destiny after he got his first Manchester United goal in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Villarreal. Sancho scored United’s second in the last minute of the 90 at El Madrigal after Cristiano Ronaldo put the visitors in front with 12 minutes left of another Champions League late show, giving caretaker Carrick victory in the first game since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
whbl.com

Soccer: Win over Villarreal a huge boost for the players, says Carrick

(Reuters) – Manchester United’s caretaker manager Michael Carrick said Tuesday’s 2-0 victory https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/ronaldo-sancho-put-man-united-champions-league-last-16-2021-11-23 over Villarreal in the Champions League was a huge boost for the players following their recent poor run of form that led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure. United progressed to the last 16 after picking up their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Carrick hails ‘cold, calculated’ Ronaldo after United beat Villarreal

Vila-real (Spain) (AFP) – Manchester United’s caretaker manager Michael Carrick said he was not surprised Cristiano Ronaldo delivered again in their 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday. Carrick also said he spoke to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before accepting his temporary role in charge, after Solskjaer was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United seal Champions League progress with impressive win under caretaker boss Michael Carrick at Villarreal as Jadon Sancho FINALLY opens his account after Cristiano Ronaldo's opener

Yes, he’s a big problem, Manchester United’s number seven. He’s been a problem for Villarreal twice now, a problem for Atalanta and he’s a huge problem for those who would cast him as the villain of Manchester United’s season and architect of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s downfall. Somehow, amidst what is undoubtedly a crisis for the club, Cristiano Ronaldo’s finishing, his sheer determination to remain relevant on the biggest stage of all, has steered United into the Champions League knock-out stages – and with a game to spare.
PREMIER LEAGUE

