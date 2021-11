The Broadway debut of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind could not have come at a better time. Now that the dust from the anxious corporate promises (to listen, to learn, to reflect) has settled, we are left with only the question of how to tell the truth of these past few years. Difficult but not unfamiliar questions arise: How does America really see its Black citizens? And is it prepared to change that? Trouble in Mind, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, is a reminder that honesty has never been this country’s strength. It took more than 60 years for Childress’ metadrama, a...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO