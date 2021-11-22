ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Restaurant Has The Best Filipino Food In San Diego

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Southern California has one of the largest Filipino communities outside of the Philipines, which means everyone in the area gets to enjoy great Filipino food.

But with so many options, it can be tough to decide where to head when you're craving some pancit, adobo, sisig, or fresh lumpia.

Luckily, Yelp has compiled a list of the highest-rated Filipino restaurants in the San Diego area.

So which restaurant is serving up the best Filipino food in the city?

According to Yelp , it's Fredcel Lumpias & Catering in East San Diego.

Here's what one reviewer, Erica C. , had to say about the food:

"Their famous lumpias are incredibly flavored and have beef instead of the traditional pork lumpias. At 50 cents per lumpia, you can't beat it! Their prices are incredibly reasonable. Their menu is pretty simple, with a few select sides. Combos come with fried rice or pancit, or you can get half rice, half pancit. Pancit was flavorful and although I prefer white rice with Filipino food, their fried rice is similar to a yellow rice with vegetables and not greasy at all. One combo can easily be shared amongst 2 people."

These are the 10 best Filipino restaurants in San Diego:

  1. Fredcel Lumpias & Catering
  2. Starfish Filipino Eatery
  3. Las Islas Filipinas
  4. Tita's Kitchenette
  5. Nanay's Best BBQ
  6. Mostra Coffee
  7. White Rice
  8. Oi Asian Fusion
  9. The Lumpia Joint
  10. Toto's Grill

To see the rest of Yelp 's list, click here .

