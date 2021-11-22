ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver commercial real estate association picks new leader

By Dennis Huspeni dennis.huspeni@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Edjln_0d463vt500
Rachel Marion will become the CEO of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Nov. 22, 2021. Courtesy of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors

Denver’s largest commercial real estate association picked Rachel Marion to head the organization.

Marion, who previously served as director of government affairs at Denver International Airport, succeeds Katie Kruger as CEO of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors. She started Monday.

“Rachel brings a comprehensive resume of skills and experience with first-hand knowledge of the Denver metro real estate landscape and a proven track record of creative approaches to problem solving at the local, state, and federal government levels,” association board President Charley Will said in a statement. “She has earned the respect and admiration of business leaders and elected officials alike through her holistic approach to legislative and regulatory affairs, strategy development, and advocacy.”

With more than 2,000 members, the association bills itself as the largest commercial real estate group in the country.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our region’s growth — facing significant decisions that will shape our future for decades to come,” Marion said in a statement. “Commercial real estate will continue to play a critical role in defining that vision within our cities. I am honored for the opportunity to build on Katie’s incredible legacy and look forward to leading DMCAR boldly through these issues in a collaborative and inclusive way.”

Kruger took over as Colorado market leader and senior managing director for CBRE earlier this month.

Marion previously “represented a variety of startups, large businesses, industry associations, landowners, public utilities, real estate developers, contractors, special districts, and community organizations through successful project and policy outcomes in her role as a consultant with CRL Associates,” according to the release. The Denver native is a lawyer and graduated from the University of Colorado Law School.

Downtown Denver’s Granite Tower sells for $203 million

“Rachel’s passion for this city is unrivaled and her career path has connected her to the industries and issues that are most critical to our association and our members,” Will said. “From commercial real estate to energy and transportation issues, she has demonstrated a clear understanding of the complex challenges we face and communicated her vision to help move our city and state forward with a responsible approach.”

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Most Denver offices, city services to close for Thanksgiving

Most Denver offices, facilities and agencies will close Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day, the city announced. Closures include all libraries, recreation centers, motor vehicle offices, workforce centers, City Council offices, the mayor’s office, the clerk and recorder’s office, the auditor’s office and all county and state-operated courts. The Office...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Denver shopping centers expect strong Black Friday

All signs are pointing to strong Black Friday crowds at Denver-area shopping centers, and to a robust holiday shopping season, according to mall officials and consumer studies. “We expect to be very busy and have a successful holiday season,” said Jeramy Burkinshaw, general manager of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Downtown Denver#Real Estate Developers#Dmcar#Cbre#Crl Associates
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
917
Followers
1K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy