Denver commercial real estate association picks new leader

Rachel Marion will become the CEO of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Nov. 22, 2021. Courtesy of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors

Denver’s largest commercial real estate association picked Rachel Marion to head the organization.

Marion, who previously served as director of government affairs at Denver International Airport, succeeds Katie Kruger as CEO of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors. She started Monday.

“Rachel brings a comprehensive resume of skills and experience with first-hand knowledge of the Denver metro real estate landscape and a proven track record of creative approaches to problem solving at the local, state, and federal government levels,” association board President Charley Will said in a statement. “She has earned the respect and admiration of business leaders and elected officials alike through her holistic approach to legislative and regulatory affairs, strategy development, and advocacy.”

With more than 2,000 members, the association bills itself as the largest commercial real estate group in the country.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our region’s growth — facing significant decisions that will shape our future for decades to come,” Marion said in a statement. “Commercial real estate will continue to play a critical role in defining that vision within our cities. I am honored for the opportunity to build on Katie’s incredible legacy and look forward to leading DMCAR boldly through these issues in a collaborative and inclusive way.”

Kruger took over as Colorado market leader and senior managing director for CBRE earlier this month.

Marion previously “represented a variety of startups, large businesses, industry associations, landowners, public utilities, real estate developers, contractors, special districts, and community organizations through successful project and policy outcomes in her role as a consultant with CRL Associates,” according to the release. The Denver native is a lawyer and graduated from the University of Colorado Law School.

Downtown Denver’s Granite Tower sells for $203 million

“Rachel’s passion for this city is unrivaled and her career path has connected her to the industries and issues that are most critical to our association and our members,” Will said. “From commercial real estate to energy and transportation issues, she has demonstrated a clear understanding of the complex challenges we face and communicated her vision to help move our city and state forward with a responsible approach.”