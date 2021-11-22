ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude Prices Down, But Gas Stable

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Crude oil prices have dropped into the mid-$70 range, but we aren't seeing a huge change at the pump. Prices in the Richmond-area are down only two cents from last week, averaging $3.24 a gallon.

AAA says one issue preventing too much downward pressure is limited supply. Supply still remains below pre-Covid levels. We are also entering a period of higher demand as well because of the Holidays.

AAA is forecasting Thanksgiving travel to be up seven percent from last year, although that number is down five percent from pre-Covid.

