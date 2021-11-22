Miami Heat Nitty Gritty

Heat TV’s Eric Reid loves The Heat but grew up in New York so he loves The Jets and Knicks. He is currently in Washington D.C. for Miami’s road trip and hopes to run into Knick’s Legend, Patrick Ewing. Reid says, “I personally feel strongly that he is the best player to wear a Knick uniform.”

He adds, “His statistics dwarf any other players for The Knicks.”

As for The Heat and how they have let close games slip away this season most recently to The Wizards 103-100, Reid claims, “It was a really disappointing loss, you have to start putting these games away.”

Down the road The Heat will face the Bulls and coach Billy Donovan, Reid believes, “No one has transferred from college to pro coaching better than Billy Donovan.”

Reid warns that even though the rest of the road trip may seem easy be weary stating, “When you think it is easy, it gets harder because you can have an emotional letdown.”

Miami plays Detroit Tuesday at 7 p.m.