ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami Heat Nitty Gritty

560 The Joe
560 The Joe
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Do0ve_0d463UFa00

Heat TV’s Eric Reid loves The Heat but grew up in New York so he loves The Jets and Knicks. He is currently in Washington D.C. for Miami’s road trip and hopes to run into Knick’s Legend, Patrick Ewing. Reid says, “I personally feel strongly that he is the best player to wear a Knick uniform.”

He adds, “His statistics dwarf any other players for The Knicks.”

As for The Heat and how they have let close games slip away this season most recently to The Wizards 103-100, Reid claims, “It was a really disappointing loss, you have to start putting these games away.”

Down the road The Heat will face the Bulls and coach Billy Donovan, Reid believes, “No one has transferred from college to pro coaching better than Billy Donovan.”

Reid warns that even though the rest of the road trip may seem easy be weary stating, “When you think it is easy, it gets harder because you can have an emotional letdown.”

Miami plays Detroit Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
The Big Lead

Zion Williamson Looks Horrible

Zion Williamson is recovering from offseason foot surgery with no timetable for when he will play basketball competitively again. His weight reportedly ballooned to over 300 pounds following the surgery and Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin said this week that Williamson still hasn’t been cleared to resume practicing with the team.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Eric Reid
Person
Patrick Ewing
firstsportz.com

“They don’t understand what they got”: LaVar Ball slams Charlotte Hornets for not letting LiAngelo Ball play alongside LaMelo

LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s 1-word response to LeBron James’ playing status vs. Giannis, Bucks

LeBron James has been out of action for the Los Angeles Lakers for two weeks now and despite some fear that the four-time NBA champ could be sidelined for up to two months due to an abdominal strain, recent reports suggest that he’s closing in on a return. LA’s next game will be a marquee matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, and it looks like there’s a small chance LeBron could actually suit up in that one.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Miami Heat Nitty Gritty#Knick#Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
560 The Joe

Dancing with Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert may be on “Dancing With The Stars” but that does not mean he is done with basketball, in fact he may wind up playing in Miami with Jimmy Butler.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
560 The Joe

560 The Joe

Miami, FL
31
Followers
73
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Live coverage of the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, and Florida Panthers! Stream, read and download 560 The Joe WQAM from any device on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wqam

Comments / 0

Community Policy