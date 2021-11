Michael Chandler defended Conor McGregor, saying “anybody who discredits him because he’s lost fights is just either a casual or a hater.”. Chandler lost a decision in an all-out war to Justin Gaethje earlier this month at UFC 268, but just days later he was on social media calling out McGregor for his comeback fight next year. It appears McGregor is also interested in the matchup, and there is a very real possibility that we see this fight sometime next year. Speaking on the Bussin with the Boys podcast, Chandler explained why he is so intrigued by a fight against his rival McGregor.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO