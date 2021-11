Receive 20% Off Services With The Donation Of Non-Perishable Food Items This Holiday Season. AYA™ Medical Spa Dallas is inviting the community to join them in giving the gift of good health for those in need this holiday season. From now through the end of December, AYA will collect non-perishable food items to support the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages, and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties. NTFB also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO