Jefferson City, MO

Karl Walker Sr. — Service 11/23/21 10 A.M.

 6 days ago

Karl William Walker, Sr. of DeSoto passed away Friday (11/19), at the age...

NBC News

Omicron variant now in North America, Canadian officials say

Canadian officials announced Sunday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached North America, with two cases appearing in Ontario. Top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said in a joint statement that two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Fauci says omicron variant will 'inevitably' hit US

Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that the omicron COVID-19 variant will “inevitably” hit the United States, noting that it has already been detected in several other countries. During an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Fauci if the newly detected variant had been detected by officials in...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Omicron: Israel closing border over new coronavirus variant: LIVE UPDATES

The omicron variant was first detected in South Africa on Thursday. The U.S. plans to restrict travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. Experts say it's too early to determine if the coronavirus vaccines will be effective against the new variant. Rand Paul blasts Fauci:...
WORLD

