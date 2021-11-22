Calls for service: Police and sheriff logs

Calls for service to the Park City Police Department (PCPD) and the Summit County Sheriff Department (SCSD) for the week of November 15 – 21.

SCSD – A Salt Lake Valley man in his 20s was taken into custody and transported to the Summit County Jail for drug offenses and statewide warrants. In Kimball Jct., a traffic stop was initiated, he was found to be in possession of two vape cartridges containing THC oil among other drug paraphernalia. SCSD – A Salt Lake Valley man in his 20s and his girlfriend, a Salt Lake Valley woman in her 30s, were taken into custody for drug offenses and his felony warrant for aggravated assault. In Kimball Jct., deputies made contact with a vehicle that appeared to be broken down. The man told deputies the car, in which his girlfriend was passed out in the passenger seat, belonged to his mother. The driver gave consent to search the vehicle which revealed, heroin, multiple prescription pills not prescribed to either him or his girlfriend,​ and methamphetamine paraphernalia. WEDNESDAY: SCSD – A Salt Lake Valley man in his 40s was booked into the Summit County Jail for drug offenses, multiple active arrest warrants, and a suspended driver’s license. On S.R. 224, a traffic stop was initiated, while waiting for the driver to locate proof of insurance, a canine narcotics sniff was performed on the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication. A vehicle search revealed methamphetamines, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. THURSDAY: SCSD – A Salt Lake Valley man in his 50s was arrested for DUI and other charges and transported to the Summit County Jail for DUI and other charges. On Canyons Resort Dr., A deputy was dispatched to a suspicious incident in which the complainant’s estranged boyfriend was outside of her residence. Deputies were told by a witness that the man was driving and when he was unable to maintain his balance and alcohol was smelled on his breath by the deputies, and he admitted to having consumed alcohol, he was subjected to a field sobriety test. His driver’s license was valid but showed that he was an alcohol-restricted driver. FRIDAY: SCSD – A Park City man in his 40s was taken into custody, booked for an active DUI warrant, and having an open container in a vehicle on a highway. On I-80, during the investigation of a traffic stop, the passenger was found to have the warrant. While being taken into custody he was seen in possession of an open container of alcohol. SATURDAY: SCSD – A Smith’s employee called in an adult female who was lying on the bench next to the Starbucks coffee shop located inside the grocery store. The Las Vegas woman in her 40s was reportedly acting aggressively. She stated she had nowhere to go and wanted to stay on the bench to stay warm. After speaking with the woman, deputies were able to get her to agree to be transported to the Women Center in Salt Lake City. She was transported with no incident and was released to the care of the Women’s Center.