Wind turbine giant Vestas says data was compromised in security incident

By Tim Starks
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers, Vestas Wind Systems, says it’s contending with a cyberattack that forced the firm shut down some of its IT systems. The Danish company said Monday that it’s investigating the security incident, discovered Nov. 19, and mitigating the impact. Vestas has “together...

