ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

FA WSL Recap & Highlights: Everton Women 1-0 Leicester City

By Ian Decker
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first-win bugaboo is out of the way for Everton Manager Jean-Luc Vasseur, in the league, that is. At the site of his first win in charge of the Toffees — Vasseur earned a 3–1 victory at the Pirelli Stadium in the Continental Cup on Nov. 3 — the Frenchman again...

royalbluemersey.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

WSL: Chelsea thrash Man City; Everton hold Manchester United

Chelsea thrashed Man City 4-0 at the City Football Academy to move within a point of Arsenal at the top of the Women's Super League. Jessie Fleming gave Chelsea a dream start when taking advantage of a mix-up at the back between back-up City goalkeeper Karima Taieb and Georgia Stanway to fire her side ahead after just two minutes.
SPORTS
skiddle.com

WSL at the Amex - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City

Albion return to the Amex as they take on Leicester City in the Women's Super League. Feel the matchday buzz and cheer on your team!. Brighton & Hove Albion Women return to the Amex Stadium for the second time this season and they need your support as they take on Leicester City in the Women's Super League. Albion have made a very exciting start to the campaign and current sit in the top five positions in the league. There will be a great family friendly atmosphere and it's suitable for young and old, so come on down and cheer the team on at the Amex.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Magill
Person
Izzy Christiansen
Person
Claire Emslie
Person
Toni Duggan
Person
Abbie Mcmanus
Person
Sandy Maciver
Person
Sophie Howard
Person
Kenza Dali
Person
Georgia Brougham
Person
Leonie Maier
BBC

WSL weekend preview: Everton boss Vasseur hungry to cook up a storm

Everton are searching for their first Women's Super League victory under new boss Jean-Luc Vasseur, who has been busy in the kitchen - and the theatre - trying to find success. Discussing the quality he has at his disposal within the Everton squad ahead of Sunday's away clash with Leicester...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Liverpool#Wsl#Manchester United#Continental Cup#Fa Wsl Recap Highlights#Frenchman#Club
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 3 Chelsea

Leicester City were easily beaten by Chelsea by a score of 3-0 in early Saturday action at the King Power. First-half goals by Antonio Rüdiger and N’Golo Kante and a Christian Pulisic tap-in after the break doomed the Foxes to a defeat on their return from the international break. Manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

(Video) Rodri scores stunner to put Man City 2-0 up against Everton

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has scored an absolute screamer to put his side two goals ahead in their afternoon kick off against Everton. Following a Man City counter attack Everton managed to prod the ball clear of the penalty area but didn’t account for Rodri to be waiting near the edge of the area to strike the ball top bins from way out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Tribal Football

Barcelona wonderkid Arnau Comas on Everton, Leicester radar

Barcelona wonderkid Arnau Comas is attracting interest from England. Sport says Everton and Leicester City are interested in signing Barcelona wonderkid Comas. Both clubs are keeping track of the 21-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer. However, there is the option to extend the defender's contract by two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City 3-0 Everton: The pick of the stats

This was the 58th time Manchester City have won by three or more goals in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola - at least 10 more than any other team during his time in charge (Liverpool, 48). Everton have now lost their past eight league games against Manchester City –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Predictable 3-0 Loss at Manchester City

A few weeks back, the pundits were rightly hailing Declan’s Rice’s midfield masterclass as West Ham United eased past Everton at Goodison Park. This time around, the plaudits were being bestowed upon Manchester City’s Rodri, who may well have been playing in his slippers at the Etihad. The Blues’ patchwork midfield of Allan and Fabian Delph rarely got anywhere near the Spaniard, who ran the game from his central position and could likely have played another 90 minutes, such was his dominance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Meek 3-0 Defeat Against Manchester City

Blues frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin was absent again for Sunday’s trip to the Etihad, marking the 10th match he has missed since picking up an injury against Brighton way back on the 28th August. Initially, the team coped adequately without his services, as other players - notably, newcomer Andros Townsend - chipped in with goals, but those days seemed a long time ago as the final whistle sounded in Manchester and the well-beaten Blues trudged forlornly off the pitch. The big Englishman is not an easy player to replace, given his combination of attributes - aerial presence, hard work, pace and solid hold-up play - and none of the alternatives that beleaguered manager Rafa Benitez has tried so far have come close to providing a viable alternative.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy