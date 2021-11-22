FA WSL Recap & Highlights: Everton Women 1-0 Leicester City

Blues frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin was absent again for Sunday’s trip to the Etihad, marking the 10th match he has missed since picking up an injury against Brighton way back on the 28th August. Initially, the team coped adequately without his services, as other players - notably, newcomer Andros Townsend - chipped in with goals, but those days seemed a long time ago as the final whistle sounded in Manchester and the well-beaten Blues trudged forlornly off the pitch. The big Englishman is not an easy player to replace, given his combination of attributes - aerial presence, hard work, pace and solid hold-up play - and none of the alternatives that beleaguered manager Rafa Benitez has tried so far have come close to providing a viable alternative.
Comments / 0