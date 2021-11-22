FA WSL Recap & Highlights: Everton Women 1-0 Leicester City

Albion return to the Amex as they take on Leicester City in the Women's Super League. Feel the matchday buzz and cheer on your team!. Brighton & Hove Albion Women return to the Amex Stadium for the second time this season and they need your support as they take on Leicester City in the Women's Super League. Albion have made a very exciting start to the campaign and current sit in the top five positions in the league. There will be a great family friendly atmosphere and it's suitable for young and old, so come on down and cheer the team on at the Amex.

