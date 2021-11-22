ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘MacGruber’ Returns With First TV Series Trailer

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How do you hype the release of a TV show based on one of the biggest flops (and cult comedies) of all time? Well, how about with a trailer that’s not actually a trailer, and instead takes the guise of a six-and-a-half-minute fake news report filled with profanity, violence, and an...

ComicBook

Will Smith Paid Co-Stars From His Own Pocket When WB Added Film to HBO Max

Will Smith paid his King Richard co-stars out of his own pocket to make up for any shortfalls with the movie releasing on HBO Max. There has been a ton of chatter around the financial realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most hotly-contested debates is if stars should renegotiate their deals in light of the "decreased earning potential" In a piece from The Hollywood Reporter, they say that Smith decided to cut that conversation off at the pass. He got a reported $40 million to play Venus and Serena Williams' father and is sharing the wealth. The publication said that he personally wrote a check to Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton. Smith's representation has neither confirmed nor denied these reports. It wouldn't really be out of character for the star. This was clearly a passion project for one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

'Halo' Live-Action Paramount Plus Series Drops First Teaser Trailer

Pablo Schreiber stars as the iconic Master Chief from the long-running and beloved Xbox video game series. In the teaser, he suits up in his instantly recognizable armor and puts on his green helmet, as the AI Cortana greets him. “Hello, Master Chief,” she says. More from Variety. Master Chief...
VIDEO GAMES
newyorkupstate.com

‘The Gilded Age’ trailer: First look at ‘Downton Abbey’ creator’s new series shot in Upstate NY

HBO has released the first look at “The Gilded Age,” a new series from “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes that was shot in Upstate New York. Written by Fellowes and Sonja Warfield, the show will focus on the American Gilded Age, a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. The nine-episode drama, set in the year 1882, was partially filmed in Troy, N.Y., around the city’s historic Washington Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kristen Wiig
Billy Zane
Will Forte
Ryan Phillippe
Paste Magazine

Watch a Short Teaser Video for Peacock's MacGruber Series, Which Launches on Dec. 16

It took time, but MacGruber found its people. Jorma Taccone’s 2010 film based on Will Forte’s Saturday Night Live character received lackluster reviews and was a box office flop, but the people who saw it tended to like it—including me, who watched it on opening day at a theater in a Boston suburb. Over the last decade the surreal parody of action films and ‘80s-style right-wing jingoism has turned into a legit cult classic, to the point that NBC commissioned a sequel series for its streaming network Peacock. That series now has a release date—Dec. 16—and a new trailer.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' Trailer Shows the Fraggles Returning for Apple TV+ Reboot

Get ready for a blast from the past, folks. Those of a certain era will recall that Jim Henson's Muppets were, for a relatively brief period in the '80s, joined by the colorful, carefree Fraggles, the 22-inch tall citizens of Fraggle Rock (they enjoy a thirty-minute work week, which we're sure parents up and down the country would too love to have). While it was announced last year that Apple TV+ had ordered a new full-length series off the back of the successful Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts, a trailer for the reboot, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, has just been released.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Halo TV series release date, trailer, and plot – when can you see live-action Master Chief?

When is the Halo TV series out? Plans for a live-action adaptation of the Halo FPS games stretch right back to 2005, and after nearly two decades, a television show is just on the horizon. Halo: The Series brings Master Chief and his endless war against the Covenant to the small screen, allowing us to witness the struggle to save humanity on streaming service Paramount Plus like we’ve never seen it before.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘MacGruber’ Gets December Launch Date at Peacock, First-Look Photos

After more than a decade, “MacGruber” is back: The comedy series based on the “Saturday Night Live” recurring character and 2010 film is set to premiere Dec. 16 on Peacock. All eight episodes of the first season will be released in a binge format, with Will Forte reprising his titular role. This time around, MacGruber is being released from prison, where he has been for the more than a decade since the events of the film. (He has been serving a life sentence after the death of Dieter Von Cunth, played by Val Kilmer in the film.) To get more of...
TV & VIDEOS
brooklynvegan.com

Watch a 6-minute preview for ‘MacGruber’ TV series that premieres in December

Will Forte's SNL character MacGruber will soon be making life saving inventions out of household materials and getting in and out of ultra sticky situations on the new series adaptation that debuts December 16 via NBC's Peacock streaming service. The eight-episode season also features Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, both of whom were in the 2010 MacGruber movie, and the show also features Billy Zane as the main villain, as well as Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Timothy V. Murphy. Here's the synopsis.
TV SERIES
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Movies
darkhorizons.com

“MacGruber” Series Sets December Launch

Peacock has announced a December 16th premiere date for “MacGruber,” the eight-episode action-comedy series continuation of the 2010 cult comedy feature based on the SNL sketches. Will Forte, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe reprise their roles from the film while Billy Zane takes on the role of the film’s villain...
TV SERIES
92.9 THE LAKE

Everything We Know About ‘Johnny Vs. Amber’ Docuseries

A new Johnny Depp and Amber Heard docuseries will give fans the chance to see never before heard home footage during the pair's relationship. On Nov. 19, it was announced that a two-part series will detail the two actors' messy 2017 divorce and various legal battles concerning abuse allegations from both sides.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

First Trailer for Coming-of-Age Dramedy Autism Series 'As We See It'

"Are you trying to invite me to your party?" Amazon has unveiled a trailer for their intriguing new series debuting in January titled As We See It, a "coming-of-age dramedy with a fresh perspective" about friends with autism. "Based on an Israeli format created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman, 'As We See It' follows Jack, Harrison, and Violet, twenty-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance." Rick Glassman and Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien star as the three friends; they're joined by Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet's brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack's father. It looks good! Funny and sweet and uplifting.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘From’ Trailer: The Producers Of ‘Lost’ Return With A New Creepy Mystery Series In February

When you trace back the origins of modern TV series, a lot of them go back to “Lost.” The early-2000s mystery series was one of the first to break the conventions of episodic storytelling, focusing on serialized stories and mysteries. This launched a number of immediate copycats, and it continues to be a highly influential series more than a decade after it ended. Now, the producers behind that show are looking to keep the formula going with a new show, “From.”
TV SERIES
