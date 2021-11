Welcome to Silver Knights Sundays, a new edition to Vegas Hockey Now in which we will look at the Vegas Golden Knight’s AHL affiliate the Henderson Silver Knights. These weekly reports will review the news, games, and top stories for the Silver Knights. We will also look at what players could potentially make the leap to the NHL with a call-up. We will also not limit this to just the Silver Knights. If a prospect for the Golden Knights such as Jack Dugan is making headlines, we will discuss it here.

