Baltimore, MD

Stuggy’s to Relocate to Bigger Space in Fells Point

By Sarah Kloepple
Baltimore magazine
Baltimore magazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stuggy’s fan-favorite franks are on the move—but they’re not going too far. By the end of the year, the hot dog spot will relocate from its cozy Broadway digs to a bustling Fells Point corner on Fleet Street, in the space that was formerly Papi Cuisine before it moved to South...

