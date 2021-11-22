ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 5 days ago
The Phoenix Suns (13-3) travel to AT&T Center Monday to take on the San Antonio Spurs (4-11). Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Suns at Spurs odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Coming in with a record that only falls short in comparison to the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors, the Suns have won 12 in a row following a shaky 1-3 start.

The hangover from making the Finals is not real as Devin Booker and the Suns couldn’t look better. They’re 11-3 in conference play and 5-1 on the road. Phoenix is 9-7 against the spread (ATS) and 6-10 Over/Under (O/U).

As for the Spurs, they’ve been far worse than many expected. While G Dejounte Murray has progressed into a full-blown star, the help from Keldon Johnson and Derrick White among others hasn’t been there consistently.

At home, the Spurs are just 2-4, one of five teams in the West with a sub-.500 home record. That said, the Spurs are 7-8 ATS and 6-8-1 (O/U).

Suns at Spurs odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:30 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Suns -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Spurs +175 (bet $100 to win $175)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Suns -5.5 (-107) | Spurs +5.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 221.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Suns at Spurs key injuries

Suns

  • Nothing affecting gambling odds.

Spurs

  • Nothing affecting gambling odds.

Suns at Spurs odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Suns 113, Spurs 104

PASS on the money line.

While I do like Phoenix to win on the road against a disappointing Spurs team, the -220 is too steep. This number really wouldn’t be playable unless it dropped to under -180.

On the other hand, given the Suns are on a 12-game win streak and the Spurs look like they don’t want to win another game, I’d stay away from the +175 as well.

BET on the SUNS -5.5 (-107) as the best bet in this game. The Suns are ultra-hot right now, and they’re at full strength as well which makes the case even better.

Phoenix has won nine of its last 12 by more than five points, and it’s currently riding a three-game streak of wins by more than five.

The Suns also rank second in field goal percentage. San Antonio is 25th in defensive effective field goal rate. The Suns should have a heyday with the Spurs’ defense.

Combine that with the solid premier defending of Paul, Bridges and Crowder, and it should be tough for San Antonio to score. The Suns have the third-best defensive rating to the Spurs’ 24th-best offensive rating.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 221.5 (-115) because I don’t trust the Spurs playmaking against Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder. As noted, the Spurs have the 25th-best offensive rating.

San Antonio has scored less than 95 points in two straight games and in three of its past six. This isn’t an elite scoring or shooting team, which is one reason why the Spurs have struggled to win games.

Likewise, the Suns are averaging the fourth-best points per game. If the Over hits, Phoenix has to top its average and get a much better than expected performance from San Antonio, which seems unlikely.

With that in mind, I’d lean towards the Under.

