First look: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys odds and lines

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) and Dallas Cowboys (7-3) will square off on Thanksgiving, the second matchup of the afternoon. It’ll be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Raiders vs. Cowboys odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Raiders are currently on a three-game losing streak after getting blown out by the Bengals on Sunday, 32-13. After once leading the AFC West, Las Vegas is now hoping to stay in the playoff hunt in the final seven weeks.

Las Vegas’s offense has gone ice cold in the last three games, scoring a total of just 43 points and failing to top 16 points in any of those contests.

The Cowboys are also coming off a double-digit loss, losing to the Chiefs, 19-9 on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has now lost two of its last three games after ripping off a six-game winning streak, though it is still in complete control in the NFC East.

The Cowboys’ nine points were their fewest of the season after scoring at least two touchdowns in each of their first nine games.

Raiders at Cowboys odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Money line: Raiders +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Cowboys -320 (bet $320 to win $100)

Raiders +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Cowboys -320 (bet $320 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Raiders +6.5, +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Cowboys -6.5, -125 (bet $125 to win $100)

Raiders +6.5, +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Cowboys -6.5, -125 (bet $125 to win $100) Over/Under (O/U): 50.5, O: -117 (bet $117 to win $100) | U: -103 (bet $103 to win $100)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

2021 betting stats:

ML : Raiders 5-5 | Cowboys 7-3

: Raiders 5-5 | Cowboys 7-3 ATS : Raiders 4-6 | Cowboys 8-2

: Raiders 4-6 | Cowboys 8-2 O/U: Raiders 5-5 | Cowboys 5-5

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

For 25 years, TheHuddle.com has been helping fantasy players just like you win. This year, it’s your turn! Custom player rankings, tools and more to give you the edge over your competition.

Use code SBW21 to take 20% OFF a new subscription. Join now!

Raiders at Cowboys head-to-head

The Cowboys and Raiders only play once every four years, so they haven’t met since 2017. In that game, the Cowboys won 20-17, extending their winning streak against the Raiders to three games. Prior to that three-game stretch, the Raiders had won three in a row against Dallas from 1998-2005.

All-time, the series is tied 6-6, though the Cowboys have outscored the Raiders 276-239. In their last seven meetings, the Cowboys are 4-3 SU but own a 3-3-1 ATS record. The total has only gone Over in three of the last seven games between these teams.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @camdasilva on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).