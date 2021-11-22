ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars odds and lines

By Andrew Reid
 6 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) square off Sunday in Week 12. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Falcons vs. Jaguars odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Falcons have dropped three of their last four games and have scored just three total points over their last two outings. Atlanta suffered a 25-0 home defeat to the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

QB Matt Ryan was 19-for-28 passing for just 153 yards and 2 interceptions. It was the third time in the Falcons’ last four games that Ryan was held under 160 yards passing and a second consecutive game without a touchdown pass. Qadree Ollison paced the backfield with 34 yards on 8 carries.

The Jaguars also lost for the third time in their last four games as they were handled 30-10 at home by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. QB Trevor Lawrence continues to struggle in his rookie season as he was held to under 165 passing yards and without a touchdown for a third consecutive game.

Running back James Robinson rushed for the Jags only touchdown in their Week 11 defeat but finished with just 29 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Falcons at Jaguars odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 12:25 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Falcons -117 (bet $117 to win $100) | Jaguars -103 (bet $103 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Falcons -1.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | Jaguars +1.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 46.5, O: -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | U: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Falcons 4-6 | Jaguars 2-8
  • ATS: Falcons 4-6 | Jaguars 4-6
  • O/U: Falcons 5-5 | Jaguars 2-8

Falcons at Jaguars head-to-head

The Falcons and Jags have met seven times in the all-time series with the Falcons holding a 4-3 lead. The clubs last met in Week 16 of 2019 when the Falcons picked up a 24-12 victory on the strength of a 14-0 first quarter.

Atlanta is 1-3 SU/ATS over its last four games overall with just one Over result along that span. Jacksonville is 1-3 SU and 2-2 ATS over its last four games and enters on a streak of five consecutive Unders.

