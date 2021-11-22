ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines

By Cameron DaSilva
 5 days ago
For the second time this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) will square off. This rivalry game will take place at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Steelers vs. Bengals odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Steelers are 1-1-1 overall in their last three games, beating the Bears, tying the Lions and losing to the Chargers.

Pittsburgh’s defense hasn’t necessarily been one of the best units in the NFL, but the Steelers are allowing only 22.6 points per game. It’s the offense that has really struggled, ranking 20th in scoring (21.4 points per game) this season.

Cincinnati snapped its two-game losing streak on Sunday by crushing the Raiders, 32-13. The Bengals haven’t won more than two games in a row this season, but they have a chance to change that in the next two weeks against the Steelers and Chargers.

The offense is scoring 26.8 points per game (ninth in NFL) and the defense is giving up just 21.6 points per game (ninth), so they’ve been playing well on both sides of the ball.

Steelers at Bengals odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 1:51 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Steelers +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Bengals -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Steelers +3.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Bengals -3.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5, O: -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | U: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Steelers 5-4-1 | Bengals 6-4
  • ATS: Steelers 4-6 | Bengals 5-5
  • O/U: Steelers 3-7 | Bengals 4-6

Steelers at Bengals head-to-head

The Steelers and Bengals are very familiar with one another, being division rivals who have squared off 104 times in history. The Steelers lead the all-time series 67-37, outscoring the Bengals 2,229-1,814.

The Steelers had won 10 straight games against the Bengals from 2015-2020, but Cincinnati has taken the last two meetings, including in Week 3 when it won 24-10 on the road against Pittsburgh.

Since 2010, the Steelers are 19-5 vs. the Bengals, including a playoff win in 2016.

