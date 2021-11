Click here to read the full article. Giorgio Armani’s spring Limited Edition collection will launch at a special event and pop-up shop at The Colony Palm Beach tonight. Armani is partnering in the event with W Magazine. Following the event, which will take place from 6 to 9 p.m., the pop-up will remain at The Colony — known as the pinkest boutique hotel in Palm Beach — for two additional days, where clients will be able to have styling appointments with celebrity stylist Kate Young.More from WWDAll the Looks from Giorgio Armani Show in DubaiGiorgio Armani RTW Spring 2022Giorgio Armani Men's Spring 2022 The Limited Edition collection has a casual focus. Neutral, versatile tones are mixed with touches of pastel blue and mint green to create a luxurious feel and modern aesthetic. The line includes soft sweaters, easy pants and minimalist dresses that can create outfits to be worn day and night. Retail prices range from $995 to $6,650. Limited Edition is available this month exclusively in the U.S., Canada and Brazil at Giorgio Armani stores.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO