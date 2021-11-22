ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Nike's hands-free Go FlyEase sneaker is coming back in a fresh, new color

By Ian Servantes
inputmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike’s innovative Go FlyEase sneaker is set to re-release for only the second time ever. The completely hands-free sneaker, intended for use by people with disabilities, was an instant object of fascination upon its debut in February. But because hype was so high for the sneaker across the board, the very...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 12

