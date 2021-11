CISSNA PARK—It is that time of year when the gymnasium comes alive with the sound of the leather ball hitting the hardwood floor, the squeak of the sneakers and the swish of the net. Several area squads took to the court yesterday kick off their seasons at the Cissna Park Tip-off. Eight teams in total are competing in this year’s tournament. Milford and Tri-point were first to take the court. The Lady Bearcats defeated the Chargers 47-32. The second game pitted the Watseka Warriors against the Momence Redskins. The Warriors walked away with this one winning 53-4. The night cap found the host Cissna Park Timberwolves playing the Bishop McNamara Fightin’ Irish. The Fightin’ Irish outlasted the Timberwolves 55-48.

CISSNA PARK, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO