The Tampa Bay Rowdies move one step closer to hoisting the USL championship trophy as they take on Louisville FC tonight at Al Lang Stadium. Tonight’s match offers Louisville the chance for revenge after the Rowdies traveled to Kentucky and dashed their hopes for an Eastern Conference title last year. Energetic crowds at Al Lang have propelled the team through the playoffs, and the Rowdies once again hope to pack the downtown waterfront stadium. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., and the first 2,000 fans receive a pair of thunder sticks. For more information, visit their website here.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO