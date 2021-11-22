Adobe (ADBE) Stock: $820 Price Target From Atlantic Equities

The stock price of Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) – an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (UVC) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically – increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Applied UV announcing its Board of Directors has authorized the cash dividend to holders of Applied UV’s 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.
