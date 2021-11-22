ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adobe (ADBE) Stock: $820 Price Target From Atlantic Equities

 5 days ago

The shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) have received a price target of $820 from Atlantic Equities.

Crowdstrike offers a complete cybersecurity software package. The company is growing its customer count quickly. The competition is struggling to catch up. Wall Street analysts set stock price targets and provide detailed insights on companies. However, their views are often short-sighted, capped by what they can put into their models. As a result, they can struggle analyzing growth-oriented companies.
These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
IAC (IAC) Stock: $161 Price Target From Credit Suisse

The shares of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) have received a price target of $161 from Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) have received a price target of $161 from Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst Yoni Yadgaran increased the price target on the company from $155 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Yadgaran cited the company’s quarterly results as a reason for the adjusted price target.
DiDi Global (DIDI) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) fell by over 5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) fell by over 5% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a Bloomberg report that Chinese regulators are asking DiDi Global...
Moderna (MRNA) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) increased by over 8% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) increased by over 8% pre-market today. There are not any direct news reports from the company so it appears there are external factors at play.
Marriott (MAR) Stock: $185 Price Target From Wells Fargo

The shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) have received a $185 price target from Wells Fargo. These are the details. The shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) have received a $185 price target from Wells Fargo. And Wells Fargo analyst Dori Kesten increased the price target from $171 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares following the company’s third quarter earnings.
Palatin Technologies (PTN) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: PTN) increased by 49.36% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: PTN) increased by 49.36% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report.
AeroClean Technologies (AERC) Stock Surged Over 680% In Its Public Debut

The stock price of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ: AERC) increased by 689.4% in its trading debut. These are the details. The stock price of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ: AERC) increased by 689.4% in its trading debut. The company offered 2.5 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $10 per share. The stock price increased as high as $101.87, meaning that it increased by 918.7% during intraday trading yesterday.
iSpecimen (ISPC) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) increased by over 65% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) increased by over 65% pre-market today. There are not any direct news reports from the company so it appears there are external factors at play.
Zoom Video (ZM) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) increased by over 8% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) increased by over 8% pre-market today. There are not any direct news reports from the company so it appears there are external factors at play.
Ocugen (OCGN) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) increased by over 9% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) increased by over 9% pre-market today. There are not any direct news reports from the company so it appears there are external factors at play.
Pfizer (PFE) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 6% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 6% pre-market today. There are not any direct news reports from the company so it appears there are external factors at play.
SBA Communications (SBAC) Stock: $380 Price Target From Cowen

The shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) have received a $380 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) have received a $380 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst Colby Synesael increased the price target from $347 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the company shares.
Expedia (EXPE) Stock: $190 Price Target From Susquehanna

The shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) have received a $190 price target from Susquehanna. These are the details. The shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) have received a $190 price target from Susquehanna. And Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil increased the company’s price target from $170 while keeping a “Neutral” rating on the shares.
Prologis (PLD) Stock: $164 Price Target From RBC Capital

The shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) have received a price target of $164 from RBC Capital. These are the details. The shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) have received a price target of $164 from RBC Capital. And RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll increased the price target from $144 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
Synopsys (SNPS) Stock: $400 Price Target From Wells Fargo

The shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) have received a $400 price target from Wells Fargo. These are the details. The shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) have received a $400 price target from Wells Fargo. And Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley increased the company’s price target from $340 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
Trupanion (TRUP) Stock: $129 Price Target From BofA

The shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP) recently received a price target of $129 from BofA. These are the details. The shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP) recently received a price target of $129 from BofA. And BofA analyst Joshua Shanker downgraded Trupanion to a “Neutral” rating from a “Buy” rating while increasing the price target from $112.
Longeveron (LGVN) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) increased by over 100% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) increased by over 100% during intraday trading today. The rally appears to be driven by a coordinated short squeeze. Investors on...
Applied UV (AUVI) Stock; Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) – an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (UVC) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically – increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Applied UV announcing its Board of Directors has authorized the cash dividend to holders of Applied UV’s 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.
