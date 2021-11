The Patriots and Odell Beckham Jr. have been attached in rumors for years now, but the practicality of the two parties joining forces reached a new level last week. Beckham, who’s been vocal about his admiration for Bill Belichick and New England’s organization as a whole, was free to sign with any team for any price after he was released by the Cleveland Browns and cleared waivers. OBJ reportedly set his sights on joining a postseason contender, and the Patriots definitely have looked like a playoff-hopeful team of late.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO