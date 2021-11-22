ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Target to Make Thanksgiving Closings Permanent

By 24/7 News Source
WIBC.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Target is announcing store closures during Thanksgiving will be permanent going forward. The retailer shut its...

www.wibc.com

