Time’s Up isn’t officially shutting down, but the scandal-tainted advocacy organization will not be the same. More than two months after CEO Tina Tchen resigned amid fallout from a hard-hitting New York Times article took aim at her group, Time’s Up is losing its interim boss, and almost all of its remaining board and staff. In what current Board Chair Gabrielle Sulzberger today calls “a needed reset, not a retreat,” the group is aiming toward “building a more focused, transparent, and inclusive organization” after conducting an internal review of all that went sideways the past few years. What form that reset actually takes...

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO