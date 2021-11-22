ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chili, NY

Police: Body found in Chili appears to have been result of ‘medical incident’

By Matt Driffill
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZxmd_0d45khD200

Update

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say that a deceased person found near the side of the road in Chili Monday morning appears to have died from a medical incident.

Authorities say deputies responded around 11:20 a.m. for the report of a person lying in a ditch on 490 westbound by the Union Street overpass.

Police say deputies located the deceased individual in the area shortly thereafter. A portion of 490 was closed as law enforcement investigated. They say the person was retrieving items that flew out of the back of a pickup truck they were operating when they the medical event took place.

Original

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of 490 westbound is blocked off Monday afternoon due to an active police investigation.

The road is blocked off at exit 5 in Chili, near Union Street.

Details are limited at this time.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Deputies searching for missing Henrietta teen

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing girl from Henrietta. Deputies say Marissa “Casper” Lippa is 14 years old and was last seen Saturday in the area of Green Moor Way in Henrietta at around 7:30 p.m. “There were no extenuating circumstances to this […]
HENRIETTA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chili, NY
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, NY
Traffic
County
Monroe County, NY
City
Chili, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
News 8 WROC

Investigation underway following house fire on Costar St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a house fire that took place Friday evening on Costar Street. Firefighters say the house is a 2.5-story, wooden framed, two-family home. While investigating, firefighters discovered fire on the second floor. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out. According to authorities, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weather#490w#Union St News 8#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Jefferson Avenue shooting leaves victim in critical condition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday, after a shooting on the city’s southwest side. According to Rochester police, officers were called to Jefferson Avenue at Cady Street around 5:00 p.m. They found a 24-year-old man who had been shot at least once. Police say the victim was taken […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD investigating fire on Costar Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a house fire that took place Friday evening on Costar Street. Firefighters say the house is a 2.5-story, wooden framed, two-family home. While investigating, firefighters discovered fire on the second floor. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out. Firefighters say the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Two children who died in Lyell Ave and Mt. Read crash identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Major Crimes Unit of the Rochester Police Department have identified the two children who died in a car crash on Lyell Ave. and Mt. Read Wednesday as 11-year-old Jadden Desue, and 4-year-old Ja’vion Green-Rucker. The third child in the crash, an 8-year-old, has not been identified and remains in the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Victim of Phelps hunting incident identified

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — 28-year-old Zachary Barse of Gorham has been identified as the man who died after a hunting incident in Phelps Thursday. The Ontario County Sheriff’s office says that Barse was hunting with an “acquaintance” of his, 61 year old Kevin Hudson from Clifton Springs. Barse died after being hit by a round […]
PHELPS, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy