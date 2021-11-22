Police: Body found in Chili appears to have been result of ‘medical incident’

Update

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say that a deceased person found near the side of the road in Chili Monday morning appears to have died from a medical incident.

Authorities say deputies responded around 11:20 a.m. for the report of a person lying in a ditch on 490 westbound by the Union Street overpass.

Police say deputies located the deceased individual in the area shortly thereafter. A portion of 490 was closed as law enforcement investigated. They say the person was retrieving items that flew out of the back of a pickup truck they were operating when they the medical event took place.

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of 490 westbound is blocked off Monday afternoon due to an active police investigation.

The road is blocked off at exit 5 in Chili, near Union Street.

Details are limited at this time.

