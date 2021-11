Chelsea duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will battle it out with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe for The Best Fifa men’s player award for 2021.The Blues have also had no fewer than four players – Magdalena Eriksson, Pernille Harder, Ji So-yun and Sam Kerr – shortlisted for the women’s award, while men’s boss Thomas Tuchel and women’s counterpart Emma Hayes have been nominated for the coaching awards.France’s World Cup-winning midfielder Kante and Jorginho, a member of the Italy team which beat England in the Euro 2020 final, will compete with Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappe, as well as Manchester...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO