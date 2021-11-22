Säje named WMU’s 2021 Jazz Master Artist

Storm King Art Center, of Windsor, New York, has appointed Nora Lawrence artistic director and chief curator. Lawrence, who has served as a curator at the outdoor sculpture center for ten years, will be the first to occupy the newly created role of artistic director. She will assume her new dual roles in January 2022, overseeing the museum’s curatorial program, collection, acquisitions, site-specific commissions, temporary exhibitions, publications, and archives. David R. Collens, who has served as director since 1974, will become director emeritus, in which capacity he will collaborate with Lawrence and Storm King president John P. Stern in support of curatorial projects. Collens will additionally remain an ex officio member of the institution’s board of trustees.

MUSEUMS ・ 11 DAYS AGO