ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Säje named WMU’s 2021 Jazz Master Artist

By Michael Symonds, Staff Reporter
westernherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy-nominated vocal supergroup säje was named Western Michigan University’s 2021 Jazz Master Artist as a part of the annual Jazz Master Series, allowing the group to host a residency from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5. Säje, pronounced like the color beige, is composed mainly of four female vocalists. The...

www.westernherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
kuvo.org

Norman Provizer’s Jazz Notes

Kudos to the MCA for hosting this exhibit that runs through January 30. 2022 and to Moran for recognizing Denver’s ongoing connection to the jazz tradition that includes the pianist’s inclusion in the group led by cornetist Ron Miles on “I Am a Man” (2017) and “Rainbow Sign” (2020). The...
DENVER, CO
knkx.org

NEA Jazz Master trombonist Slide Hampton has died

Composer, arranger and trombonist Locksley Wellington “Slide” Hampton had been an important part of the jazz scene since the mid-1950s. One of 12 children born into a musical family, Slide Hampton was a rare left-handed trombone player. By age 12, he was playing with his family's jazz band, and by age 20, he was performing with vibraphonist Lionel Hampton's (no relation) orchestra.
MUSIC
msu.edu

MSUFCU Jazz Artist in Residence program welcomes legendary drummer

Jazz lovers and aspiring musicians will get in the groove this fall when a sought-after drummer visits the Michigan State University College of Music for a weeklong residency of teaching, touring and performing state-wide. Jazz drummer Lewis Nash will be at MSU from Nov. 30-Dec. 6 to mentor students through...
COLLEGES
chapelboro.com

From Jazz to Electronica: Local Artists Score Grammy Noms

The 2022 Grammy Award nominations came out on Tuesday – and this year, Triangle-area musicians were well represented. Leading the way is Rhiannon Giddens, already a Grammy winner for her work with the Carolina Chocolate Drops. Giddens and Italian musician Francesco Turrisi were honored for their album “They’re Calling Me Home,” which earned a nomination for Best Folk Album. Giddens, Turrisi, and fellow Chocolate Drop Justin Robinson were also nominated for co-writing the song “Avalon,” which is up for Best American Roots Song.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Taylor
Person
Billy Hart
Person
John Patitucci
Peninsula Daily News

Poet named artistic curator of writers conference

PORT TOWNSEND — The words of poet Gwendolyn Brooks called out one day to 17-year-old Gary Copeland Lilley. He was working a summer job in New Jersey when he and his friends walked into what used to be called a head shop. “We real cool. We. “Left school. We. “Lurk...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Kenosha News.com

WATCH NOW: Fleeing Artists performing "Master Harold ... and the Boys"

KENOSHA — Kenneth Montley is having quite a year. Just a few months after playing Hamlet — and having to memorize some 1,000-plus lines of Shakespearean dialogue — he’s playing the role of Sam in “Master Harold ... and the Boys.”. He’s also co-directing the show. “It’s the first time...
KENOSHA, WI
WDVM 25

Theater festival names new producing artistic director

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Contemporary American Theater Festival in Shepherdstown has named their new Producing Artistic Director. After 15 years working with the ACTF, which runs every July, Peggy McKowen is stepping up to a new role as the Producing Artistic Director. McKowen previously held the role of Associate Producing Director but will now […]
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocal Jazz#Bachelor Of Music#Wmu#Earshot Jazz#Advanced Jazz Ensemble#Gold Company#School Of Music
Door County Pulse

Jacob Janssen Named New Artistic Director at TAP

After completing a nationwide search, Third Avenue PlayWorks (TAP) has selected Jacob Janssen as its next artistic director. Janssen is a highly regarded director, producer and arts leader who believes in making theater accessible to everyone. Throughout his career, he has sought to create work that fosters community, sparks conversation and delights audiences. He is currently the artistic producer for The COOP in New York, an off-Broadway theater and film-production company founded with Kate Hamill and Andrus Nichols.
STURGEON BAY, WI
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC
Music Week

Five up-and-coming artists named winners of Fender's Player Plus Studio Sessions

Five emerging artists from across the UK and Ireland have been named as winners of Fender’s Player Plus Studio Sessions: Powered by Fender. As part of a partnership with five recording studios, Fender has offered up-and-coming musicians the chance to win 10 free hours of studio time, a Player Plus Series guitar or bass, and mentorship from industry professional Ari Herstand (author of How To Make It In The Music Business).
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
yourstephenvilletx.com

Cole named to all-state Jazz Band

Stephenville High School's Carter Cole has been selected as the third chair trumpet in the Association of Texas Small School Bands All-State Jazz Band. Cole was selected through the region and area auditions and was selected out of about 1,200 other students for this honor. Cole will be attending the...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
kzmu.org

The Artist Speaks: KK’s Priest

KZMU's Music Director recently chatted with KK Downing of KK's Priest (formally of Judas Priest). KK Downing talked about his new album, what he has been up to that past decade, and what we can expect from his new band KK's Priest in the future.
MUSIC
artforum.com

Storm King Names Nora Lawrence Artistic Director and Chief Curator

Storm King Art Center, of Windsor, New York, has appointed Nora Lawrence artistic director and chief curator. Lawrence, who has served as a curator at the outdoor sculpture center for ten years, will be the first to occupy the newly created role of artistic director. She will assume her new dual roles in January 2022, overseeing the museum’s curatorial program, collection, acquisitions, site-specific commissions, temporary exhibitions, publications, and archives. David R. Collens, who has served as director since 1974, will become director emeritus, in which capacity he will collaborate with Lawrence and Storm King president John P. Stern in support of curatorial projects. Collens will additionally remain an ex officio member of the institution’s board of trustees.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Toronto Biennial Names Artists for 2022 Edition

The Toronto Biennial of Art in Canada has announced the 37 artists and collectives that will participate in its upcoming 2022 edition, scheduled to run March 26–June 5. The exhibition will include 23 new commissions. Organized by curators Tairone Bastien, Candice Hopkins, and Katie Lawson, along with former TBA curators Clare Butcher and Myung-Sun Kim, this edition was postponed from September 2021 because of the pandemic. It will take the title of “What Water Knows, the Land Remembers,” building on the inaugural iteration in 2019, which was called “The Shoreline Dilemma.” Unlike other exhibitions of its kind, the Toronto Biennial is...
ENTERTAINMENT
Door County Pulse

‘Who’s Who In America’ Names Gonzales a Top Artist

Jodi Rose Gonzales has been named a Top Artist by Marquis Who’s Who in America after being inducted into the biographical registry in July. Gonzales is a visual artist, art therapist and author who focuses on healing and empowerment through creativity. Her work is currently on display in the Miller Art Museum’s Wildlife Biennial XX exhibit and at Idea Gallery in Egg Harbor. Visit JodiRoseStudio.com or marquistopartists.com/2021/07/14/jodi-gonzales to find out more.
EGG HARBOR, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy