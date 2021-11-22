ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation continues into crash that killed 2 MoDOT workers

 5 days ago
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) says it could take up to two weeks to finish the crash report from last week’s fatal crash involving two MoDOT workers. The MHP says it is still working on the fatal crash investigation. Kaitlyn Anderson and James Brooks died in...

FOX2Now

Scenic Missouri bridge the site of horrific 1991 murders

ST. LOUIS – The Old Chain of Rocks Bridge closed to vehicle traffic more than 50 years ago, but it’s become a popular spot for bicyclists and trail-goers in the bi-state region. The bridge has a famed 22-degree bend and was featured in John Carpenter’s “Escape From New York.” And...
FOX2Now

Trailer fire on I70 near Kansas City kills at least 4 horses

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a trailer loaded with horses caught fire Friday on a stretch of Interstate 70 near Kansas City, killing at least four animals. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the fire happened just west of Grain Valley. It temporarily blocked traffic along the interstate.
FOX2Now

Woman dies in Thanksgiving Day fire at St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis woman died after apparently suffering a medical emergency while cooking on Thanksgiving morning, causing a fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the Downtown West neighborhood. Arriving firefighters performed CPR but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
FOX2Now

19-year-old shot and killed outside of Juke Joint Bar

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in front of Juke Joint Bar located in the St. Louis Place neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Police said Antonio King, 19, of Jennings was shot and killed at 12:36 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found King suffering from...
FOX2Now

State enforces parking for disabled people during holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Secretary of State’s office has begun stepped-up enforcement during the holiday season of parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities. Secretary of State police conducted sting operations at shopping malls in Schaumburg, Springfield and Fairview Heights on Friday and will aggressively enforce the law statewide in the coming weeks. Disabled parking is available to those who have received an official placard from Secretary of State Jesse White’s office. Misuse could result in a driver’s license suspension of six months and a $600 fine. Repeat offenders face heftier penalties. Fraudulently using the placard of a dead person could mean a $2,500 fine and a year’s license suspension.
FOX 2

At least one shot in Berkeley early Friday morning

BERKELEY, Mo. – At least one person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Berkeley. The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. on January Avenue near Packard Avenue. One vehicle was stopped at that location. FOX 2 is looking to get more information from the police on this incident. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue […]
FOX 2

Water main break soaks multiple Ferguson streets early Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A water main break soaked the streets in Ferguson overnight. Crews got the call at about 12:30 a.m. Friday. That leak was on North Florissant Road. It sent water rushing down Airport Road causing slick conditions. Workers from Missouri American Water came in to fix the leak. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter […]
