Why Andrew Garfield sings underwater in 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!'

Jonathan Larson will forever be a young genius. He changed musical theater in his 30s with Rent, but tragically died before the show opened due to an aortic dissection. Instead of a long career filled with stunning work, we can only glimpse at Larson’s origin, which he crafted himself with the autobiographical musical Tick, Tick…Boom! Now that work has made the jump from stage to film with another musical prodigy, Lin-Manuel Miranda (who won his first Tonys for In the Heights when he was only 28), making his feature directing debut. While it takes some time for the themes of the movie to really cohere, you can’t deny the film’s big, beating heart of young ambition, fear, and unabashed love for the world of musical theater. With Andrew Garfield giving a stunning performance at the film’s center, Tick, Tick…Boom! is a captivating tribute to an artist working to discover his voice.

