In this SPAC-crazy world of startup valuations, both Rivian and Lucid are each valued higher than Ford Motor Company. Rivian, in particular, has not shown it is actually delivering vehicles. So in the 12 years of its existence, it has generated no income because it has not sold anything. It is finally producing trucks, so that equation should change by next year. Still, Ford has been cranking out vehicles profitably for over 100 years.

