Lafayette mayor announces appointment of new police chief

Capt. Scott Galloway has been announced as the Lafayette Police Department's next police chief following the retirement of current Chief Patrick Flannelly. Photo Provided

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski has announced the appointment of the new chief of Lafayette Police, according to a Monday press release. Capt. Scott Galloway will assume the title upon the retirement of current Chief Patrick Flannelly.

“The appointment of Captain Galloway as our next chief of police in the Lafayette Police Department future,” Roswarski said in the press release. “Captain Galloway has outstanding leadership and team-leading abilities, along with his years of experience, training and education that will position him well to lead our men and women of LPD.”

Galloway is a Purdue graduate and a longtime member of LPD, working for the department since 1998. He is the captain of the Uniform Patrol Division and Specialty Units and has worked in the Detective Division, according to the press release. Galloway is also a polygraph examiner and was a member of the Field Training Officer Program and the Civil Disturbance Unit.

Galloway is also an adjunct professor in criminal justice at Purdue, the press release states.

Once the transition from Flannelly to Galloway has been completed, there will be a community reception for members to meet the new police chief.