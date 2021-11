Eagles -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) This season has not gone the way it should have for the Giants. The money they spent in the offseason, including an expensive WR1 in Kenny Golladay and the return of Saquon Barkley (among many other things), meant the Giants should be set up to challenge for a division that was ripe for the picking for any of the four teams in the NFC East. As we approach Week 12, the Giants find themselves at the bottom of it.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO