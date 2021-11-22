Rumors Corner (with MarloweDK): I’m Every Woman

Happy Red (Taylor's Version) release to all who celebrate! I didn't think it was possible to top an already classic heartbreak album, but Taylor Swift has certainly done just with her second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version), released Friday, Nov. 12. Between "All Too Well (10-minute version) (Taylor's Version)," All Too Well: The Short Film, and previously unheard vault songs that feature incredible artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and Ed Sheeran, my nostalgia-consumed brain cells are not doing all too well.
