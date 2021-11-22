ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film storyboards for doomed 1970s version of Dune sell for €2.7m

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSbjn_0d45fxch00
Long considered a mythical object by sci-fi fans, the notebook of drawings for the film by Franco-Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky triggered a bidding war at Christie’s in Paris.

The storyboards for the doomed 1970s film version of sci-fi classic Dune have sold for €2.66m ($3m) at auction, about 100 times the expected price.

Long considered a mythical object by sci-fi fans, the notebook of drawings for the film by Franco-Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky triggered a bidding war at Christie’s in Paris.

The film project was supposed to bring together some major stars of the period, including Salvador Dalí, Mick Jagger and Pink Floyd – but fell apart after four years of preparation due to lack of funding.

The auction went down to two determined bidders, with an American eventually emerging victorious.

Christie’s admitted their initial valuation for the drawings – between €25,000 and €35,000 – had failed to account for the spike in interest triggered by the new version of the film starring Timothée Chalamet, which has topped box offices around the world.

The drawings are collected in one large notebook, and were made by celebrated French graphic novelist Moebius (alias Jean Giraud, who died in 2012) and Swiss illustrator Giger, who went on to design the movie “Alien” in 1979 and died in 2014.

As well as Dalí and Jagger, the tumultuous Dune project was also due to feature veteran Hollywood legends Orson Welles and Gloria Swanson in the cast, with Pink Floyd among the bands approached for the soundtrack.

Its infamous collapse was retold in the 2013 documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune.

The brainchild of author Frank Herbert, the novel Dune was first published in 1965 and became a six-volume space opera of massive influence, not least on the Star Wars franchise.

After the latter’s blockbuster box office success, Hollywood took renewed interest in Dune in the early 1980s.

That led to David Lynch’s version, released in 1984 with a cast including British musician Sting and Patrick Stewart of Star Trek: Next Generation. But that Dune movie had its own troubles and became one of the decade’s biggest flops.

Jodorowsky’s storyboards were said to have influenced later hits of the genre including Blade Runner.

“We know of several other copies: one was offered for auction several years ago, another is in Jodorowsky’s possession … A third has been partially reproduced online,” said Christie’s.

It said about 10 to 20 copies were produced, though it was hard to be certain.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

House of Gucci review – Lady Gaga steers a steely path through the madness

“The most Gucci of them all” is how Patrizia Reggiani described herself in a 2014 interview and, judging by this entertainingly ripe, comedically tinged tragedy, she has a point. Variously known as “Lady Gucci” and “Black Widow”, Reggiani became the centre of a very 1990s scandal involving lust, money, fashion, murder… and a clairvoyant. To that tabloid-friendly cocktail, Ridley Scott’s latest “true story” potboiler adds a dash of pop superstardom, with Lady Gaga (Oscar- nominated for her close-to-home performance in A Star Is Born) relishing the chance to find the human cracks beneath a larger-than-life, femme fatale surface.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

Aladdin review – emperor Boris on a magic carpet ride with a splash of TikTok

I’m sure there have been Peppa Pig World jokes in pantos UK-wide this week. But the Lyric’s is backed up by real commitment to the mock-Boris principle. In Aladdin, written by musical comic Vikki Stone, the Emperor (Kate Donnachie) is a Johnson clone – or should that be clown, given the tubby tummy and outsized shoes? Scenes set in his palace unfold in a replica of Downing Street’s much-mocked new press briefing room, where Irvine Iqbal’s Abanazar announces his nefarious plans with a PowerPoint presentation (“Next slide … next slide …”)
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Salvador Dalí
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Gloria Swanson
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Alejandro Jodorowsky
Variety

Alice Sebold Memoir Adaptation ‘Lucky’ Dropped After Losing Financing (EXCLUSIVE)

“Lucky,” the film project adapted from Alice Sebold’s 1999 memoir toplined by “You” star Victoria Pedretti, has been abandoned, Variety has learned. The movie was dropped after losing its financing months ago, according to a source close to the production. Pedretti is also no longer involved. In “Lucky,” Sebold depicts being viciously beaten and raped by a stranger during her freshman year at Syracuse University in 1981, and explores how this trauma shaped the rest of her life. On Wednesday, a New York Times article detailed how executive producer Timothy Mucciante raised concerns about the events in the book and left the...
MOVIES
westwoodhorizon.com

Epic Sci-Fi Film ‘Dune’ Sands Down to a Lackluster Experience

After the blockbuster film Dune premiered on Friday, Oct. 22, I couldn’t wait to watch the beginning of a new epic sci-fi saga I knew I was sure to love. The enthralling trailers snagged my interest as soon as they popped up on my YouTube feed, promising a movie packed with action, alien worlds, interplanetary politics, and inventive plotlines. What’s more, the professionals working to bring this movie together were truly extraordinary. Denis Villeneuve, the big cheese of the title film Arrival, teamed up with Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and actors Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and Jason Momoa to create his masterpiece. What could go wrong?
MOVIES
Popculture

'Shang-Chi' Star Florian Munteanu Teases More Razor Fist in Digital Version of Marvel Film (Exclusive)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available on Disney+ and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 30. While the theater version received a lot of praise, the home version of the Marvel film will provide a lot more for fans. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Florian Munteanu, who plays Razor Fist in Shang-Chi. The 31-year-old actor teased how fans will see more of Razor Fist in the digital and DVD versions of the movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Online Auction#The Doomed#Sci Fi Classic#Franco Chilean#American#French#Swiss#British
The Millennial Source

Did the 2021 film adaptation of “Dune” miss the mark?

Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 film adaptation of “Dune” has garnered approval from the majority. But despite Hans Zimmer’s dramatic score, the beauty of Arrakis and compelling scenes, some longtime “Dune” fans and “Dune” inductees alike have issues with the film. Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic “Dune” chronicles the life of Paul Atreides,...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

One Major Problem Dune Had Filming That Will Crop Up Again In Part 2

A few months ago, the prospect of a Dune sequel seemed like a far-off fantasy. Thanks to the undeniable success of Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited adaptation, though, we now know that a follow-up will be a reality. Now that the new movie has been greenlit, fans have a lot of questions about what to expect -- and when they can expect it. However, it sounds like one thing is for sure: one of the biggest production issues from the first film is likely to crop up again when they begin work on Part 2.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Rosamund Pike Feels 'Partly To Blame' For The Failure Of The Doom Film

"Gone Girl" and "The Wheel of Time" star Rosamund Pike has been in a lot of different movies and TV shows over the years, but there's one big regret: the 2005 video game adaptation "Doom." The movie was panned by critics and audiences alike, and Pike apparently feels that she's partially to blame.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Dune,’ ‘No Time to Die’ Become First Imported Films to Get Theatrical Extensions in China During Pandemic

Chinese film authorities on Wednesday granted both “Dune” and “No Time to Die” one month longer in local theaters, giving the Hollywood blockbusters a full two months on the big screen in the world’s largest film market. The former will now run through Dec. 21 and the latter through Dec. 28. Films are given a default one-month theatrical run in China, which can be extended to two months if the title is proving to be particularly commercially successful. Longer runs beyond that are reserved for propaganda films whose success is seen as politically expedient. During the height of the pandemic from July 2020...
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Black Hole Films Episode 232 – DUNE

Cody Crain and Marc Winegust join Jeremy for the original DUNE to see if he’s justified in avoiding it his entire life…. Follow guest Cody Crain and Marc Winegust on Twitter. Subscribe:. Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean. Social:. Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms. Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram:...
TV & VIDEOS
artreview.com

Dave Hickey (1938-2021): Chronicler of the Artworld’s Beauty and Stupidity

The doggedly independent art critic argued for aesthetic pleasure, and for the artistry in worldly – ‘democratic’ in Hickey’s parlance – cultural forms, from basketball to Siegfried & Roy’s magic shows to the music of Chet Baker. One morning in 1997, I bought a copy of Dave Hickey’s newly published...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Leads With Projected $43.2 Million Opening, ‘House of Gucci’ Connecting With $21.8 Million

While the Thanksgiving box office will wind up totaling far less than previous years’ holidays, there were still plenty of viewers to go around between the weekend’s offerings. Disney’s “Encanto” will top the domestic box office for the weekend, while MGM’s “House of Gucci” has become one of the first adult dramas to draw a substantial theatrical audience during the pandemic era. Disney’s “Encanto” had been projected to lead the box office heading into the holiday weekend. The animated adventure took in $11 million on Black Friday from 3,980 locations and is headed towards a $43.3 million five-day total. That’s a far...
MOVIES
Variety

Park Circus Renews Licensing Deal for Vast Disney, Fox Library (EXCLUSIVE)

All-rights sales agency and distribution company Park Circus has renewed a licensing deal for thousands of titles from Disney and Fox. The new distribution services agreement with The Walt Disney Company Limited allows Park Circus to grant exhibition licenses for screening of Disney’s repertory and library catalogue and other selected feature film releases in cinemas internationally. The agreement is valid until Sept. 2023. The new agreement extends a distribution relationship between the two companies that began in 2007. It will authorize pre-approved screenings of Disney’s feature film content under its various studio brands in all territories outside of the U.S., Canada,...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Eat Your Catfish’ Review: A Family Is Divided by ALS in an Uncompromising, Emotionally Raw Documentary

A close-quarters study of the daily trials of living with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease — co-directed by the patient’s son with equal parts adoration and despairing frustration — “Eat Your Catfish” is a documentary every bit as tough-minded as its title is unexpectedly playful. That, as it turns out, is not a disconnect when it comes to Kathryn Arjomand, a New York mother of two who has been living with the neurodegenerative condition for years, and handles it with a blend of frank anger, exhausted acceptance and offbeat humor. Citing as inspiration the “wild overacting” of Julia Roberts in...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

64K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy