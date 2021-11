HOLLYWOOD—The Devil is not messing around on “Days of Our Lives” as his plot to possess Marlena Evans is underway and things are getting dicey. Marlena has finally allowed the Devil to possess her and as a result, the only person who seems to sense something is off with Marlena is her hubby, John Black. Unfortunately for John, that spelt major trouble. I must admit it is indeed iconic to have “DOOL” to revisit this captivating storyline all these years later with special effects that are going to be way more iconic this time around than last time.

