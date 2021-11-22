Taylor Runs up the Score With 5 TDs; Colts Beat Bills 41-15

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) leaned on their star running back to pave the way toward a 41-15 upset victory over the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Despite being underdogs by more than a touchdown in Week 11, the Colts pulled off an incredible dominating win over one of the best teams in the NFL. They did so by leaning on the run game while forcing clutch takeaways against Josh Allen and the Bills offense.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO