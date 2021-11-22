ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Runs up the Score With 5 TDs; Colts Beat Bills 41-15

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Taylor set a franchise record by scoring five touchdowns in the Indianapolis Colts’ 41-15 rout of...

BillsDigest

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts run wild over Buffalo Bills

That series followed a questionable decision by Bills coach Sean McDermott to try a 49-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 from the Indianapolis 35-yard line. Tyler Bass, who had a 57-yard attempt rejected by the right upright near the end of the first half, pulled it wide left.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jonathan Taylor breaks Colts record with five touchdowns vs. Bills

The Buffalo Bills had no answer for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who made a strong push toward becoming the NFL MVP with five touchdowns in Week 11. Taylor, 22, entered the game in a tie with Derrick Henry for the league lead in rushing yards, but pulled way ahead with 185 rushing yards against the Bills. He also leads the NFL in touchdowns after scoring four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
NFL
indianapolismonthly.com

Game 11: Colts-Bills, Jonathan Taylor Superstar Edition

Hi, it’s your (hopefully) favorite sports talker guy, Derek Schultz, here with a full complement of Indy Monthly #analysts, Nate Miller and Michael Rubino, to discuss Football Things! Unfortunately, I have to pause from looking up plane tickets to Los Angeles in early February to do this, but I want to be “””professional.”””
NFL
Buffalo News

Colts 41, Bills 15: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Plays of the game: Jonathan Taylor scored five touchdowns, four rushing and one receiving, as the Colts obliterated the Bills, who committed four turnovers. After a 41-15 the loss, the Bills dropped to 6-4 and are now in second place in the AFC East, behind none other than the New England Patriots.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Colts Beat Bills#Ap
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Colts destroying Bills behind RB’s 5 TDs

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Green Bay Packers at the Minnesota Vikings, the Cincinnati Bengals at the Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog...
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Final: Bills give up 41 points at home, lose to Colts: Game Thread

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Buffalo Bills had four turnovers and gave up five total touchdowns to Colts running back, Jonathan Taylor. The Bills win the coin toss and choose to defer. Taylor, on the drive is now the NFL's leading rusher, moving over the Titans' Derrick Henry. Tyler...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts rout Bills, 41-15, in Week 11 upset: Everything we know

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) leaned on their star running back to pave the way toward a 41-15 upset victory over the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Despite being underdogs by more than a touchdown in Week 11, the Colts pulled off an incredible dominating win over one of the best teams in the NFL. They did so by leaning on the run game while forcing clutch takeaways against Josh Allen and the Bills offense.
NFL
WKBW-TV

Jonathan Taylor, Colts exact revenge against Bills with a 41-15 win in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts exacted revenge against the Buffalo Bills, rolling to a 41-15 win in Orchard Park. It also marked the first home game where Canadian fans, including season ticket holders, were able to access Highmark Stadium via the land border. Previously, if Canadian fans wanted to travel to a game, they would have to fly.
NFL
