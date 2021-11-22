ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Amazon to cut down plastic packaging in Germany

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BERLIN — Amazon says it plans to cut the use of plastic packaging in Germany following complaints that the online retailer is contributing to growing...

www.wral.com

Related
AFP

Anti-Black Friday groups push for greener, less consumerist future

While many US and European shoppers went on a spree on Black Friday, some groups hit out with boycotts and campaigns against what they deem unfair business practices and the unbridled consumerism of the end-of-year holidays. In the United States, the day after Thanksgiving -- celebrated the fourth Thursday in November -- is marked by frenzied deal-snagging as retailers offer sales to kick off holiday shopping in earnest, with European companies jumping on the bandwagon in recent years. Adobe's holiday season shopping forecast expects $910 billion in global online spending in November and December, an 11 percent increase over 2020, despite inflation and supply chain disruptions. But while shoppers opened their wallets, some workers, organisations and retailers were taking a stand against what they see as the extreme excesses of Black Friday.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Essentra begins review of packaging unit in push to slim down

(Reuters) - Essentra Plc has started a review of its packaging division, nearly a month after launching a similar move for its tobacco sector-led filter unit, as the British company looks to focus on its industrial component-making business. The London-listed company also said on Friday that Chief Financial Officer Lily...
BUSINESS
WRAL News

Activists block Amazon warehouses in Europe on Black Friday

Climate activists blockaded Amazon warehouses in three European countries on Friday, part of a global effort to pressure the ecommerce giant on one of its busiest days of the year to improve working conditions and end business practices that hurt the environment. Members of Extinction Rebellion targeted 13 Amazon fulfilment...
BUSINESS
newsy.com

Tracking Down Counterfeit Goods On Amazon

If you buy something on a large E-commerce site like Amazon, around half the time it’s not coming from the tech giant itself, but from a third-party seller. E-commerce companies rely on third-party sellers to supply products to consumers quickly, especially those that may not be available at their warehouses.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Robots to scale alternative to plastic packaging

Robots are getting in on the effort to curb our addiction to single-use plastics. A new partnership between one of the largest industrial robotics manufacturers and a compostable packaging company points the way to an efficient and cost-effective green packaging revolution. ABB Robotics has signed an agreement to collaborate with...
ADVOCACY
chainstoreage.com

Amazon debuts sustainable grocery packaging for Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh

Amazon is unveiling new insulated packaging for delivery of select grocery products in time for Thanksgiving. The omnichannel retail giant’s new packaging is made from recycled paper and is curbside recyclable. Deliveries of chilled and frozen food products from the company’s Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market brick-and-mortar grocery chains will arrive insulated in packaging designed to be convenient for customers to recycle at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Retail Wire

Will new curbside-recyclable insulated packaging give Amazon a sustainable grocery edge?

Amazon.com is launching new curbside-recyclable insulated packaging that the company says does away with the need to use bubble bags or plastic liners. Stephenie Landry, vice president, Amazon Grocery, writing on the company’s blog, claims that the new packaging will have a positive environmental impact. “Moving to all curbside-recyclable insulation...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
mymixfm.com

Google, Amazon and several other websites down

(Reuters) – Several social media apps and services were down on Tuesday, users reported, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Google, Amazon and Snapchat were down, according to Downdetector.com. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
MARKETS
Telegraph

It is ever OK for food to have plastic packaging?

Walk around a supermarket and what do you see? Plastic. Shrink-wrapped cucumbers. Apples in four packs glistening with cellophane. Chicken in a straitjacket of skintight cling film. Ranks of yogurt pots and piles of pasta packs. High-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles of milk, and six packs of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) water...
FOOD SAFETY
actionforex.com

Germany PMI manufacturing ticked down to 57.6, services rose to 53.4

Germany PMI Manufacturing ticked down to 57.6 in November, from 57.8, but beat expectation of 56.7. That’s nonetheless the lowest level in 10 months. PMI services rose slightly to 53.4, up from 52.4, above expectation of 51.5. PMI Composite rose to 52.8, up from 52.0. Lewis Cooper, Economist at IHS...
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Dutch government ‘truly sorry’ for gender recognition law that required sterilisation for legal recognition

The Dutch government has given an official apology to transgender and intersex people affected by a law that forced them to undergo surgery and sterilisation in order to be officially recognised in their gender.Some 2,000 people are thought to have been impacted by the law, introduced in 1985 and in force until as recently as 2014, despite years of criticism from human rights groups and organisations including the United Nations and Council of Europe.Following legal action by more than a dozen individuals and organisations to demand an apology, the Dutch government moved to offer one last year – and to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government ‘recklessly ignored’ years of warnings that policies would increase Channel boat crossings

The government has been accused of “recklessly” ignoring years of warnings that its policies would cause increasing numbers of asylum seekers to risk their lives crossing the English Channel.Priti Patel was a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in 2019 when it found that the use of small boats was rising and that the UK’s response could “have the counterproductive effect of forcing migrants to make desperate journeys across the Channel”.There have been numerous other warnings, including from United Nations agencies, that reducing safe and legal routes would “increase the likelihood of people turning to smugglers”. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the...
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
44K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

